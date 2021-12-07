Facebook and Genvid launch Pac-Man Community

Facebook Gaming has launched Pac-Man Community, a multiplayer spin on the classic arcade game released over 40 years ago, exclusively on Facebook.

Pac-Man Community was developed by Genvid Technologies, in partnership with Bandai Namco, and is currently in beta release.

In Pac-Man Community, players can play alone or compete with up to three friends. Additionally, Facebook Gaming streamers can invite viewers to join them with Facebook’s new Play with Streamer feature.

Furthermore, Facebook has introduced Facebook Interactives, a feature that allows viewers to participate in the game while watching the stream. With the new 'Watch mode', livestream viewers will see the 2D mazes through an isometric 3D view and can interact with games through powering up Pac-Man or the Ghosts.

Multiplayer maze madness

Pac-Man Community also features the Maze Creator tool, which allows players to create their own levels and challenges to play alongside pre-existing levels.

Players can also access the classic version of Pac-Man as an easter egg in Pac-Man Community.

Commenting on the launch of Pac-Man Community, Mark Zuckerburg posted on his Facebook page: "You'll be able to play this classic game with friends, watch creators play, and build your own mazes. Gaming is a big part of the metaverse, and I'm looking forward to seeing games like this get more interactive and immersive."

Pac-Man Community can be played on the mobile and desktop versions of the Facebook app.

In October, Facebook Gaming revealed that it is growing its cloud platform through a mobile-first approach and has partnered with leading mobile studios, including Jam City and Gameloft.