Get involved with our matchmaking activities at Pocket Gamer Connects London

Pocket Gamer Connects attendees understand the value of a Connects conference, and a key part of what makes our events so unmissable are all the curated matchmaking activities and networking opportunities. Whereas in many conferences, it’s fully upon you to individually seek out conversations, we give attendees looking to form these crucial connections a leg up through exciting fringe events they can sign up to take part in ahead of the conference.

We are bringing you more networking opportunities than ever before at our upcoming live conference in London. We also have multiple themed tracks covering the most significant topics facing the games industry today spanning everything from the Metaverse to Blockchain, Ad Insights, Global Trends, and much more. Join 1500+ attendees in exploring what’s next for the industry and make life-changing connections at our London event on January 17-18.

Read on for a glimpse at the networking opportunities you can have if you sign up for the conference this January!

The fringe events you can look forward to this January

Investor Connector

Date: Monday, January 17

Time: 10:00-13:00

Sign-up: Developers apply here, investors apply here.

Deadline: Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector

The Very Big Indie Pitch

Date: January 17-18

Time: TBC

Sign-up: Submit your details and game here

Deadline: Midnight on Monday, 3 January 2022.

Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize

The Very Big Indie Pitch: PC & Console edition

Date: January 17-18

Time: TBC

Sign-up: Submit your details and game here

Deadline: Midnight on Monday, 3 January 2022.

The PC version of our pitching competition, this is your chance to get instant feedback on your new game, as well as press coverage, prizes and valuable contacts

Publisher SpeedMatch

Date: Tuesday, January 18.

Time: 11:00-13:00

Sign-up: Apply here.

Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects

Journalist Bar

Date: January 17-18

Book an appointment: Pick a time slot here.

Getting your games in front of the media can be tricky, so we've taken the hassle out of it. Come to our dedicated online booth and meet journalists from Pocket Gamer

Money Maker

Date: Tuesday, January 18

Time: 1:30PM-3:00PM

Sign-up: Apply here, keep in mind that slots are limited.

This recent addition to the schedule pairs developers and publishers with monetisation companies to discuss how to make (more) money from your game.

PLUS attend our well loved industry parties

Badge Pick-Up Party

Date: Sunday, January 16

Time: 6PM-11PM (Badge pick up 6PM-8.30PM)

Venue: TBC

Sign-up: No sign-up required!

Like parties but don’t like queues? The Badge Pick Up Party is the place for you. Swing by, grab your badge for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022, plus have a drink and some good times in the company of industry friends, new and old.

Global Connects Party

Date: Monday, January 17

Time: 7:30PM-Late

Venue: BOUNCE Old Street, Shoreditch, London, EC1V 9EY

Sign-up: No sign-up required! You will need your conference badge to gain entry.

The flagship fun event in our fleet of industry-leading fun events, it’s the perfect way to wind down after a hard day’s PG Connecting.

Want to get involved?

Want in on attending these fantastic fringe events? First, get your ticket booked for PG Connects London 2022. You can currently enjoy our Mid-Term offer on all tickets and secure your spot at a great price, so don’t wait.

Once you have your ticket booked, submit an application to each of the events you’d like to attend. Book fast so you don’t miss out on any of these amazing opportunities to form new connections and take your business to the next level.