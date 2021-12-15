News

New date announced for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022

Pocket Gamer Connects London to now take place on February 14-15

By Katy Reilly, Head of Marketing

Following recent developments and close consultation with our partners, we have made the difficult decision to postpone Pocket Gamer Connects London. Originally due to take place mid-January, PG Connects London will now take place four weeks later on February 14-15, 2022, due to concerns around COVID-19 and the new Omicron variant.

Whilst the current UK restrictions do not prevent us from staging the conference in January, the safety and wellbeing of our attendees, partners and team is our absolute first priority and, as such, we are erring on the side of caution and would like to give everyone a little extra breathing room after the holiday season to allow for adequate logistical planning and travel considerations for attendees.

Whilst we are postponing the event slightly, our COVID-19 policy and guidelines for attendees remain unchanged. For full details please take a look at our COVID SAFE guide on the official PG Connects London website; this is reviewed and updated regularly to reflect government guidelines and best practices.

Finally, we’d like to thank you all for your patience and continued support as we navigate through these uncharted waters. The team is working tirelessly to bring you the PG Connects you know and love in the safest way possible.

With all that being said, keep your eyes peeled for future announcements as we look to bring you an exciting show in February, and we will look forward to seeing you in London!


Katy Reilly
Katy Reilly
Head of Marketing

Katy is the Head of Marketing at Steel Media Ltd leading the charge on promotional activities for b2b conference series Pocket Gamer Connects, as well as other events and initiatives including MasterClasses, RoundTables, Podcasts, and PocketGamer LaunchPad.

