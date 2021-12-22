Huawei reveals its best games of 2021

Huawei has revealed the winners of its AppGallery Editor’s Choice Awards 2021, with the winning apps and games were separated into 10 categories, five each for games and apps.

Homescapes from Playrix won Best Family Game due to its "warm and wholesome" user experience and State of Survival from Funplus was awarded Best Strategy Game for its multi-layered gameplay and integration of various strategy game features in one package.

Best RPG Game went to Guardians of Cloudia from Neocraft, which was selected for its "robust balance of class types and its variety of game modes".

Best Sports Game went to Top Eleven 2022 from Nordeus, and Best Shooter and Multiplayer Game went to World of Tanks Blitz from Wargaming.

Awarded apps

The winning apps selected focused on wellness, and included Too Good To Go and Adidas Runtastic.

Huawei vice president of European mobile services Jaime Gonzalo commented: "We love to see extraordinary apps and content that can make a huge impact on people's lives, whether it's supporting green initiatives, helping others improve their health, or feed our inner culture self through gorgeous artistic designs. A huge congratulations to all the winners and we look forward to welcoming your talent again next year!"

This year, AppGallery has reported its monthly active users in Europe surged 35 per cent year-over-year, reaching 43.5 million.

Last week, Huawei revealed that it has partnered with Revolut to provide additional payment options for users of AppGallery.