UK mobile games spending increased by 8.1% in 2021

Throughout 2021, UK games sales generated approximately $5.8 billion (£4.2 billion), representing a decrease of 3.3 per cent from 2020.

According to an annual report from ERA, six of the seven games sectors analysed had witnessed a decrease in sales, with the exception of mobile games.

During the period, UK consumers spent approximately $2 billion (£1.3 million) on mobile games, an increase of 8.1 per cent year-over-year. In comparison with pre-pandemic levels of player spending in 2019, UK consumer spending on mobile games has increased by 21.9 per cent.

Futhermore, ERA stated that the mobile games market is now three times the size of the "traditional physical console software" market.

Long-term market benefits

In comparison, physical video games sales decreased by 20.4 per cent, generating almost $700 million (£511 million), whereas digital downloads decreased by 0.4 per cent, accumulating $5 billion (£3.7 billion).

While the UK games industry is down 3.3 percent in 2021, overall, UK games sales are still above pre-pandemic levels, up 13.9 per cent since 2019.

"The UK games market is more than double the size it was 10 years ago, a compound annual growth rate of 7.8 per cent which is extraordinary by any standards," said ERA CEO Kim Bailey.

"The strong growth in mobile gaming can only benefit the market long-term. Despite the slight reverse in 2021, we can be confident that the games business will continue to prosper."

According to Sensor Tower, European spending on mobile games reached $11.2 billion in 2021, with PUBG Mobile as the highest-grossing game at $404.2 million.