Podcast: The state of the UK games industry with UKIE CEO Nick Poole

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Peggy Anne Salz and Craig Chapple sit down with UKIE CEO Nick Poole on the PocketGamer.biz Podcast for a candid conversation the state of the UK's games industry, funding access and government support.

We unpack:

Why the UK risks becoming an “incubator economy” if it cannot retain IP and talent.

What’s broken in the funding ladder from prototype to scale-up.

Why tax relief is about competitiveness, not handouts.

How risk appetite across the industry has shifted post-2020.

Why studios must build companies, not just games.

What the Games Growth Package, expanded UK Games Fund and new skills initiatives actually mean in practice.

The role of generative AI in production pipelines.

To make sure you get the latest episode of the PocketGamer.biz Podcast each and every week, you can subscribe on your favourite services. Find us on YouTube, tune in on Spotify, or find our back catalogue over on our podcast page.

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