Scottish games industry releases manifesto calling for government support ahead of parliament election

The document is backed by studios nationwide and supported by UKIE.

Three priority areas focus on policy reform, funding access and talent development.

The industry is calling for a task-and-finish review to better align games with wider creative and innovation strategies.

UKIE's Scottish branch Interactive Entertainment Scotland has released a manifesto ahead of the 2026 Parliament election.

The manifesto urges the next government to strengthen policy, unlock investment and build a sustainable talent pipeline for the country’s games sector.

Backed by studios of all sizes and supported by UKIE, the document sets out three priority areas designed to secure Scotland’s long-term competitiveness in the global market.

First, the industry is calling for a task-and-finish review of existing policy support to better align games with creative, enterprise, education and innovation strategies, alongside improved data collection to inform investment decisions.

Second, the manifesto urges enhanced access to funding, including long-term backing for successful programmes and exploration of new pilot schemes, with potential collaboration involving the Scottish National Investment Bank.

Finally, the sector wants stronger investment in talent, including wider access to Computing Science and Digital Creativity in schools, as well as funded apprenticeships and reskilling initiatives.

Policy commitments

The manifesto builds on existing support such as CodeBase and calls on all political parties to commit to policies that support growth, innovation and skills development.

“Scotland has all the ingredients to be one of the most dynamic video games ecosystems in the world: exceptional universities, ambitious studios, strong clusters and a global reputation for creativity," said IES chair Chris van der Kuyl. “But the global industry is changing rapidly, and we cannot stand still.

“This manifesto is about practical, targeted action, improving access to capital, strengthening institutional understanding of the sector, and embedding digital creativity throughout our education system."

UKIE CEO Nick Poole commented: “Scotland has long been a pioneer in the global video games industry. Now, with the support of a new Scottish Government, we have an opportunity to help games businesses across Scotland build a long-term platform for growth, jobs and international investment.

“We are proud to support Interactive Entertainment Scotland in bringing this exciting vision to life.”