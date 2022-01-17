News

Kabam to shut down Marvel Realm of Champions

One last hurrah before the game taken offline on March 31st

Kabam to shut down Marvel Realm of Champions
By , Staff Writer

Kabam has revealed that its mobile MOBA ,Marvel Realm of Champions, has been removed from the App Store and Google Play.

Players are also now unable to make in-app purchases, and on March 31, 2022, the game will be taken offline.

Marvel Realm of Champions tweeted, "We’ve appreciated the time that you have spent with us, and are very sad to see our adventure come to an end."

The purpose of the game was to allow players to create a character, join a faction, and play in a competitive PVP with fast-paced action.

Whilst a reason for the game closing has not been provided, Kabam stated on the game’s website: "Despite making multiple adjustments and changes along the way, we have not been able to meet the vision that we had initially set." PocketGamer,biz has reached out to Kabam about the reasons behind the game shutting down.

Gearing up

To celebrate the game before its departure, more units will be given away, new weapons are being made available, and the game’s plot will be concluded.

Kabam noted that its sister Marvel title, Contest of Champions, is continuing and encourages players to take a look. Realm players are even able to join Contest with an ‘adjustment package’ based upon their progress.

Kabam concluded, "This game was a labour of love for us. We aren’t just game makers, we’re Marvel fans. When we ventured out to make a game where we could tell a new epic Marvel tale and give you the ability to create your own Marvel Champion, we were more than a little thrilled. From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank each and every one of you for joining us on this journey."

Kabam has recently announced that Seungwon Lee will be taking on the role of CEO at the company, coming to the position from Kabam parent firm Netmarble.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News Dec 11th, 2019

Five years on, Marvel Contest of Champions is still growing strongly

News Dec 6th, 2019

US Black Friday mobile game spending up 25% to $70 million

as News Apr 8th, 2019

Kabam and NetEase partner for Chinese Android launch of Marvel Contest of Champions

News Nov 30th, 2018

Marvel: Contest of Champions Cyber Monday revenue exploded 583 per cent in one week

News Mar 16th, 2017

A week after boycotts began, Marvel: Contest of Champions is rising back up the top grossing ranks

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies