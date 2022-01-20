AviaGames begins global expansion, starting with UK

US-based social competitive mobile games firm AviaGames has revealed that it has begun its expansion outside of US markets, beginning with the UK.

The firm will begin by releasing two of its titles, Solitaire Clash and the recently launched Bingo Tour, on the UK App Store.

Both games were developed by an in-house team and include multiplayer skill-based tournaments that provide a chance to win real money and other prizes. Additionally, the studio has stated that it has "enhanced the graphics and engagement settings" of both of the games in order to "augment" the user experience.

According to AviaGames, its titles have been installed over 10 million times and it has awarded players $714 million in cash prizes across over one billion tournaments.

Across the pond

"We’re thrilled to bring mobile gamers in the UK a new form of entertainment with our casual skill-based titles," said AviaGames founder and CEO Vickie Chen.

"At AviaGames, we recognise the exponential growth of mobile gaming globally. This expansion underscores our commitment to develop social competitive mobile games that are easy for gamers at any level to participate and engage in social competitions for fun."

Social casino games have continued to remain popular in the US following a sharp increase in player spending throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Sensor Tower, US consumers spent $4.8 billion on mobile casino games from September 2020 to August 2021. AviaGames’ Bingo Clash – which the aforementioned Bingo Tour is a successor to – was the second most downloaded title during the period.