Rikzu Games' relaxing platformer Leap: A Dragon's Adventure crowned Big Indie Pitch Champion

After two years, it's nearly time for us to return to hosting live pitches. However, our digital pitches aren't going anywhere. In fact, we have several planned for 2022, as our digital pitches have allowed us to highlight an ever-increasing range of brand new and diverse gaming experiences from some of the world's most exciting indie developers.

Most recently, our January Digital Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition) 12 took place due to the overwhelming talent coming from indie developers at this time.

For those not in the know, The Big Indie Pitch is a regular event run by the makers of PocketGamer.biz. It gives indie developers the chance to pitch their games to industry experts and journalists in a speed-dating-style format. Teams get the opportunity to get valuable feedback on their games, as well as win great prizes such as promotional packages and opportunities to promote their game.

As always, the competition was extremely tough, with the judges offering up their expertise for all 12 games pitched. Nevertheless, the judges did settle on a top-three, listed below!

1st Place - Leap: A Dragon's Adventure by Rikzu Games

In this relaxing adventure, players control a cute dragon as they travel across beautiful environments and discover everything that has to offer. Of course, it won't all be clear skies though, as there will be a variety of challenges and obstacles to overcome across a variety of diverse environments.

The game promises to maintain its relaxing vibe thanks to the adorable Dragon Leap, the beautiful and colourful environments, and a soothing soundtrack that features tracks inspired by the lands you are exploring.

2nd Place - Minion Mash by War Bear Games

Minion Mash is a real-time squad-based strategy game that also features a sprinkling of rogue-lite elements. Within the game, players step into the shoes of an alchemist capable of commanding an army of elemental minions before powering head-first into a variety of dungeons in order to collect the treasures within.

Of course, these elemental minions can be used to defend yourself and take down the dangerous enemies within. However, they can also be used to manipulate the environment to your advantage, but they are also necessary to solve puzzles and collect rewards. Finally, with dungeons being selected randomly, alongside highly customisable loadout options, Minion Mash promises to be a game that is both unique and tailored to each individual player.

3rd Place - Museum Magnate by Three Dragons

Museum Magnate is a tycoon-style free-to-play game in which players must build, maintain, and then grow their very own museum. Whilst players have complete freedom to create any kind of museum they want, they must still successfully manage it, and make sure it resonates with a general public clamouring for rare and interesting artefacts.

As such, within Museum Magnate players are also able to head out on minigame excavations in order to secure these rare artefacts. What's more, player's will also have to make sure they have a skilled and qualified team who can look after the museum whilst they are away discovering lost treasures.

