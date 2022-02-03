News

Amber launches new studio in Kyiv

Plans to hire over 60 new staff by the end of 2022

Game development services firm Amber Studio has expanded its operations with a new studio in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The new studio will be led by former Ubisoft studio production manager Matthew Manolovits and focus on Triple A and PC game development in the country.

The firm has stated that it aims to "rapidly expand" its presence in Ukraine and plans to hire more than 60 employees by the end of 2022. The firm currently employs over 900 staff across its international operations.

Cultivating regional growth

"Amber strives to be the development agency of choice for the games industry, by delivering world-class creative services out of its international studios," said Amber CEO Jaime Gine.

"An extensive talent pool within a thriving games community, and a strong cultural link with our other Eastern European locations, made it a logical decision for Amber to expand its operations into Ukraine, creating a new platform for growth. Our presence in the Ukrainian market will not only strengthen our creative capacity, but also send a timely and strong message of our support for our team in Kyiv and the wider Ukranian game dev ecosystem."

Last year saw the firm make a series of crucial hires, including the appointment of former Disney and EA exec Roie Chizik as its CFO, as well as former EA vice president Jaime Gine as its CEO.


