PG Connects London: The new frontier of entertainment

Terra Virtua chariman Gary Bracey discusses what NFTs and the metaverse means for the mobile games industry

It's day two of Europe’s leading B2B conference for the global mobile games industry, Pocket Gamer Connects London, and our fantastic speakers have been gracing us with their knowledge and expertise. The entire speaker line-up is available here, and some of our speakers have given us a glimpse of what you can expect.

We are spotlighting some of the most highly anticipated speakers to showcase the incredible talent and top-tier businesses that will be sharing their insights with us, and we hope you will join us for our 2022 suite of Pocket Gamer Connects, including Seattle and Helsinki.

Gary Bracey, Terra Virtua chairman, will analyse the ways that innovative technoloigies have created a new frontier in entertainment and ways that these can be integrated into mobile games.

What do you think the next big disruptor in mobile games will be?

Done properly, metaverse integration may help stave off obsolescence in some games. Mobile devices will also further enable remote access to the metaverse, essential to its wider adoption. It’s an area we have begun to explore through our soon to launch Terra Virtua mobile app.

What key trend should we be paying attention to in the next 12 months?

NFT integration, but done legitimately. We recently worked with Nitro League to launch its new racing game, which has been a fantastic experience.

Tell us your thoughts on the metaverse.

Everyone in the business is talking about it, but there is a danger it will be force-fed to the mainstream before refinement. People need to understand exactly what it is, the opportunities it offers and the potential for their entertainment.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received that you can pass on to others?

Never automatically assume that your own view is a typical user perspective.

---

