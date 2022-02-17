AviaGames brings in Scott Leichtner and Weiming Lu

Social mobile games firm AviaGames has revealed the appointment of two new members to its leadership team, Scott Leichtner and Weiming Lu.

Leichtner will join AviaGames as SVP and general counsel and brings over 20 years of legal and M&A expertise specific to the mobile games industry. Leichtner has spent the past decade as the general counsel of Glu Mobile and oversaw the firm’s $2.4 billion acquisition by EA.

In the new role, Leichtner will lead all of AviaGames’ legal activities, including IP protection management, corporate governance, and more.

"AviaGames is poised to shake up the mobile gaming landscape with the Pocket7Games platform and its unique approach to bringing entertaining, rewarding, and accessible content to a diverse range of users," said Leichtner.

"I am honoured to join the AviaGames team, working closely with Chen and Wang to build out the company’s legal infrastructure and contributing to the company’s next phase of growth."

The next phase

With over two decades of experience in business development, product strategy, and M&A, Lu will take on the role of head of content and business partnerships. Lu previously held various positions across the games industry including Cheetah Mobile, AppLovin, Facebook, Tencent, and PopCap.

At AviaGames, Lu will oversee the company’s content and business partnership strategies as well as other strategic initiatives focused on the growth of its Pocket7Games product portfolio.

Lu commented: "I am pleased to join the AviaGames team and contribute to the development of and community adoption of social competition mobile gaming. It’s an exciting time for the mobile gaming landscape and I am eager to be a part of the development of AviaGames partner and content ecosystem."

AviaGames founder and CEO Vickie Chen added: "Mr. Leichtner and Mr. Lu bring a breadth of invaluable, specialised expertise and knowledge that is vital to the long-term success of AviaGames."

"Mr. Leichtner and Mr. Lu are joining the team at a pivotal time and will play instrumental roles in the growth trajectory of Pocket7Games as the leading social competition mobile gaming platform."

Last month, AviaGames announced that it will begin its global expansion, starting with bringing two of its titles, Solitaire Clash and Bingo Tour, to the UK App Store.