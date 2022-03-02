News

Former EA, Zynga, WB Games veterans launch Fortis

Fully financed by resort developer Las Vegas Sands

Former EA, Zynga, WB Games veterans launch Fortis
By , News Editor

Games industry veterans from the likes of EA, Zynga, WB Games, and more have grouped together to launch a new global games outfit, Fortis.

Focusing on creating "meaningful social experiences", Fortis was co-founded by Steven Chiang, who will serve as president, Shawn Foust, Fortis’ COO, and Calvin Lau, who will operate as CPO. Between the three of them, they have held senior and executive positions at multiple leading games industry firms including EA, Zynga, and WB Games.

Through acquisitions and global hiring, the company is now at over 150 employees. As such, the company operates as "remote-first" and allows staff to work anywhere in the world.

As part of its expansion strategy, Fortis has recently acquired two mobile games firms, Oktagon Games and Metagame, in addition to cross-platform party game developer Doppio Games.

Just the beginning 

Fortis will be fully financed by resort developer Las Vegas Sands, and will operate as a full-owned subsidiary of the company. As such, Fortis aims to triple its size over the next year.

"Our view is that we are at the beginning of a massive new opportunity for games to make their greatest and most positive impact on global culture, and the human experience,” said Fortis co-founder and president Steven Chiang.

"Fortis’ mission is to create worlds that matter, that are deeply social, across different platforms and genres, and to help build meaningful relationships and healthy communities through games. We have the financial backing and long term commitment of Sands, an experienced executive team, and the talent of a swiftly growing worldwide team to realise our vision."

Las Vegas Sands president and COO Patrick Dumont added: "As a group of entrepreneurs and executives from some of the most impactful companies in video games, the leadership team at Fortis brings together the right talent and experience to create a new kind of game company built from the ground up for a new era. We are prepared to invest at scale for the long-term to help Fortis break through as a company of consequence."

Last month, Wildlife Studios revealed the launch of Playabit, a Wildlife-affiliated studio led by former-Peak games alumni that were responsible for the development of Toy Blast and Toon Blast.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

News Jan 21st, 2022

Disney Twisted-Wonderland gets English release in US and Canada

News Jan 4th, 2022

Former EA, Zynga execs to launch debut mobile title RPG Dice: Heroes of Whitestone on January 18

News Dec 15th, 2021

Supercell launches ambitious new studio in North America

as News Nov 11th, 2021

Lineage 2M launches in North America and Europe on 2 December

News Oct 27th, 2021

Niantic and Nintendo launch Pikmin Bloom

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies