Legends of Learning raises $5 million to be "learning corner" of the metaverse

US educational games platform Legends of Learning has raised $5 million following its recent oversubscribed Seed round.

The round was led by Konvoy Ventures and featured participation from angel investors, including Kabam co-founder Holly Liu and Crunchyroll co-founder Kun Gao, alongside others.

Founded in 2017, Legends of Learning aims to increase student engagement through "academically rigorous" coursework and includes over two thousand unique maths and science games that cover a variety of topics, including multiplication, the solar system, cybersecurity, and more.

The majority of content is available through the company’s mobile game, Legends of Learning: Awakening, which allows students to customise their character and explore a multiplayer learning experience.

Currently, five per cent of elementary and middle school students in the US use Legends of Learning in the classroom.

The future of education

"Learning doesn’t stop when students graduate and learning isn’t limited to the traditional academic topics," said Legends of Learning co-founder and CEO Vadim Polikov.

"One day anyone who wants to learn anything through experience and play will be able to come to Legends of Learning to find an immersive world of game-based learning built by millions of game creators around the world. We want to be the learning corner of the unfolding metaverse."

Konvoy Ventures managing partner Josh Chapman added: "The education system has evolved too slowly over the years, especially in regards to a move towards a more digitally-native experience. With this transition, the integration of games into the curriculum allows for a dynamic and more equitable experience that we believe shines a light on what the future of education will look like."

Last month, Singapore-based studio ChillChat raised $1.85 million to expand its "pocket metaverse" and develop Web3 tools.