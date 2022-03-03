The Sandbox passes 2 million registered users in 13 months

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of blockchain firm Animoca Brands, has revealed that it has surpassed two million registered users since its launch 13 months ago.

Additionally, as of today, the second alpha season of The Sandbox will launch with over 35 solo and multiplayer experiences, including Snoop Dogg’s Snoopverse, with 10,000 season two passes available.

The firm has stated that the first alpha season of the game, which launched in November 2021, brought over 200,00 visitors and distributed over five million $SAND – the in-game crypto token – between users, and hopes that the second season will build upon this success.

The Sandbox co-founder and COO Sebastien Borget commented: "The Sandbox is making strong progress in hinting at the possibilities of the Metaverse – open, fun, culturally rich, avatar-centric, story-driven activities supporting women, diversity, art, fashion, lifestyle, and more – as alpha season 2 begins, with our team, the community, and our partners creating exciting new content to support our two million users."

The Sandbox Game Maker Fund, a fund to support indie developers on the platform, has supported the launch of four new titles that will come to the experience in its second season.

Since its launch, The Sandbox has collaborated with many popular IP, with recent partnerships including Square Enix’s Dungeon Siege and Ubisoft’s Rabbids.