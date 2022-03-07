News

Idle Miner Tycoon now available on Facebook Gaming

Reaches cloud platform six years after 2016 mobile release

Berlin-based Kolibri Games has announced the release of Idle Miner Tycoon on Facebook Gaming, the first platform expansion since the game’s original iOS and Android release six years ago.

Kolibri Games’ most popular title – seeing over 100 million downloads – Idle Miner Tycoon reaches Facebook’s cloud gaming platform after six years after its original release following a partnership between Kolibri Games and Ubisoft Da Nang, which opened in 2019.

Ubisoft Da Nang will oversee porting and maintenance of the cloud version on the same server as the mobile player.

Head in the clouds

Guillaume Verlinden, managing director of Kolibri Games, stated: “Cloud gaming is an exciting space and one which we’re thrilled to become active in.

Continuing to grow Idle Miner Tycoon is a cornerstone of our company’s strategy and working alongside Ubisoft Vietnam to realise this goal has allowed us to offer our players additional access to our multiplatform portfolio while reaching new players at the same time.”

Bruno Patatas, Idle Miner Tycoon product director, added: “It’s always been our goal to make Idle Miner as easily available to players as possible. With cloud gaming becoming increasingly popular, it was important for us to tap into this market as we seek to continue to be at the forefront of developments in the idle genre.”

Kolibri Games also recently partnered with carbon management firm, Planetly, in a bit to reach carbon neutrality.


