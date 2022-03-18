Trailblazer raises $8.2 million for Web3-native fantasy universe

Game dev startup Trailblazer has raised $8.2 million following its seed round to develop a Web3-native fantasy universe.

The funding round was led by Makers Fund and included participation from Play Ventures and Fabric Ventures, alongside a range of blockchain industry leaders.

The founders of Trailblazer consist of games industry veterans from the likes of EA, King, Microsoft, and more, who have experience with creating "large scale" free-to-play economies.

The studio is currently developing a new IP, Eternal Dragons, a "a multi-chapter epic" with a fantasy setting. To support the development, Trailblazer has recently made hires with experience from Sorare, Wooga, Snowprint, and more.

Experience with F2P

"We are on a mission to make games more fun and meaningful for our community by designing and producing high-quality games that natively embrace Web3 principles and technology," said Trailblazer CEO and co-founder Alex Arias.

"Through raising this round with our partners, we can put more investments towards building our first franchise and the technology stack needed to deliver a seamless player and blockchain investor experience. This way, our players can become entrepreneurs in a new world full of opportunity - to play and prosper."

