News

Gamefam raises $25 million to develop and publish Roblox games

Funding used to scale team of digital content creators and games industry veterans

Date Type Companies involved Size
March 23rd, 2022 investment Gamefam
Konvoy Ventures
Makers Fund 		$25m
Gamefam raises $25 million to develop and publish Roblox games
By , News Editor

Gamefam has raised $25 million from a Series A funding round to develop and publish games on metaverse platforms, such as Roblox.

The round was led by Konvoy Ventures and featured participation from Play Ventures, Makers Fund, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Galaxy Interactive.

Since its founding in 2019, Gamefam has built upon its portfolio of Roblox games, including All-Star Tower Defense, Twilight Daycare, and Military Tycoon. Additionally, the company has also partnered with leading brands, such as the 24kGldn virtual concert later this week.

Gamefam has said that it has already used the funding to grow a 100-plus team of "Gen Z digital creators" and games industry veterans. Currently, the studio is looking to extend its partnerships to bring more brands into the metaverse.

Furthermore, Gamefam has stated that the Series A funding will allow the company to expand growth, partnerships, and revenue acceleration to "unlock the metaverse".

Chasing the new media vertical

"Gamefam is a company started by creators to support creators," said Gamefam CEO Joe Ferencz.

"We have been able to bring together experts from Triple-A gaming as well as some of Roblox's top native talent to drive successful revenue growth for our games, create opportunities for brands, and build new franchises."

Konvoy Ventures managing partner Josh Chapman added: "Gamefam is a leader in the UGC and metaverse gaming space. They continue to add incredible partners and creators, which is showing strong results in 15 months of consecutive financial growth."

"Metaverse gaming platforms are a new media vertical for brands. Gamefam is at the forefront of building and monetizing mass audiences as they continue to deliver entertaining and social experiences for millions of players. We are thrilled to lead their Series A round and be in their corner for this journey."

Earlier this month, Pokémon Go creator Niantic ramped up its metaverse approach with the acquisition of WebAR development platform 8th Wall.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

News Mar 17th, 2022

Casual games platform FRVR raises $76 million

News Mar 10th, 2022

Makers Fund raises $500 million for third investment fund

News Nov 18th, 2021

Solo game development platform DreamCraft raises $10 million

News Nov 9th, 2021

AudioMob raises $14 million at $110 million valuation

News Oct 21st, 2021

Social gaming platform Piepacker raises $12 million for mobile expansion

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies