Drest brings UK model Kate Moss into fashion mobile metaverse

Fashion and games platform Drest has partnered with UK supermodel Kate Moss to bring the model into its first guest avatar in its luxury fashion metaverse.

The partnership will consist of the Messika Challenge with Drest players able to style Moss’ avatar using pieces from her collaboration with jewellery house Messika. Additional styling choices are available from other Drest partnered luxury brands, such as Gucci, Bottega Veneta, and Loewe.

The model’s avatar will replace Drest’s own avatars for the duration of this campaign and act as the face of the app, appearing as its icon. Furthermore, players will be able to use Messika products exclusively in Kate Moss’ dedicated styling challenges and Messika will reward one winning stylist with a Baby Move pendant, valued at $3,437, with the winner selected by Moss.

The model's model

"I told Kate about Drest when it was in the very early stages of development," Drest founder and co-chair Lucy Yeomans commented. "She got it immediately and loved the concept so we’ve been looking for a project to team up on ever since."

"It was incredible to see the avatar Drest has made of me, and I enjoyed being involved in the creative process, just as I did when designing my high jewellery collection for Messika. The pieces Valérie Messika and I created work well in the game because there are many styling options," said Moss.

This collaboration continues the trend of fashion and gaming coming together in the metaverse. In December, fashion brand Forever 21 launched a shop in Roblox with clothing and accessories available to buy and sell based on real clothing collections.

Newzoo predicts that eventually NFT companies will transition into luxury and lifestyle brands and that exposure from social media influencers will boost the reach of NFTs to the wider public. The intersect of NFTs and mobile games is still expanded, but the number of blockchain-based mobile games is gradually increasing, with industry leading companies, such as PUBG Mobile creator Krafton, moving into the space.