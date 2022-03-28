Hypercasual publisher TapNation surpasses 500 million downloads

French hypercasual outfit TapNation has revealed that it has surpassed over 500 million downloads across its portfolio.

Founded in 2019, the studio has published 15 hypercasual games on the App Store and Google Play which bring over 40 million MAUs.

According to the publisher’s website, its top three most downloaded games are Ice Cream Inc. with 171 million downloaded, followed by Giant Rush (125 million downloads) and Guess Their Answer (28 million).

"A landmark year"

"Reaching 500 million lifetime downloads was a great way to kickstart what is shaping up to be a landmark year for TapNation," said TapNation CEO Hervé Montoute.

"Three years ago we turned an idea into a project, now it has become a real success. We are delighted to be able to work with such very talented hyper and hybrid casual studios, a huge thank you and congrats to everyone who made it possible to reach this milestone. We are excited for what is to come!"

Looking forward, TapNation has stated that it will "further grow" its profile in the mobile games industry, such as through partnerships with new studios. Across its three year history, TapNation has partnered with over 100 studios worldwide.

In addition to further partnerships, TapNation plans to scale its team, which currently sits at 50 employees, with plans of doubling by the end of 2022.

Earlier this month, AppQuantum passed the 100 million downloads milestone, with Idle merge game Gold and Goblins as its most downloaded.