Minecraft, Free Fire and Genshin Impact are the most searched for mobile games, says Mozillion

Mobile phone marketplace Mozillion has released its Mobile Gaming Report that highlighted the mobile games that are searched the most online.



As part of the study, Mozillion analysed Google monthly search volumes for over 130 of the most popular mobile games between January 2021 and January 2022 and examined searches for cheat codes, walkthroughs and tips, as well as general searches.

The most searched for mobile title was Minecraft: Pocket Edition, the version of Minecraft for iOS and Android. Minecraft PE reached nearly 25 million monthly searches across the period, and almost 50,000 monthly searches were made for cheat codes in the game.

Searching for answers

The second most-searched mobile game was Solitaire with 16.6 million average monthly searches, and in third was Free Fire with almost 14 million. While Free Fire may not have had the highest number of searches it did reach more than 150 million daily active users globally in August 2021, and was the most downloaded game in January 2022.

Among Us placed fourth with 11.1 million searches and and Genshin Impact rounded out the top five most searched for mobile games at 7.5 million.

A total of 18 mobile games in the analysis surpassed one million average searches per month, with one notable title to achieve this being Pokémon Unite – a game that launched in July of last year on Nintendo Switch and late September on mobile. It averaged 1.22 million monthly searches throughout 2021, not far behind Pokémon Go’s 1.5 million. Unite also won Google Play’s Best of 2021 last year.

Mozillion's report can be found in full here.