Wargaming pulls out of Russia and Belarus

World of Tanks operations will be overseen by Lesta Studio, which it is no longer affiliated with

World of Tanks developer Wargaming has announced that it will terminate its business operations in Belarus and Russia.

Wargaming has stated that its decision will not profit the company and that it expects this will lead to "substantial losses". The firm has also stated that it has started the closure of its office in the capital of Belarus, Minsk.

Despite the closure of its offices, live Wargaming products will remain accessible in Russia and Belarus but will be operated by Lesta Studio.

Lesta, previously known as Wargaming Saint Petersburg, was owned by Wargaming from 2011 but as of March 31 2022 the firms are no longer affiliated.

"We will be completing the operational transition with all due speed while remaining in full compliance with all laws and ensuring the ongoing safety and support of our employees," said the firm in a statement on LinkedIn.

"Despite the magnitude of this decision, we as a company are confident in the future of our business and are committed to delivering quality games to our players."

Wargaming has remained vocal about its ongoing support for Ukraine, where it has over 550 employees, and previously stated that it is providing its Ukraine-based employees with alternate housing, early salary payments, and additional funds to relocate. The firm also donated $1 million to the Ukrainian Red Cross to aid relief efforts.


