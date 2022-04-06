Mobile games continue to dominate Twitter’s games chatter

Twitter has revealed which games were the most tweeted about on the on the social media platform during Q1 2022.

Users made almost 800 million games related tweets across the three month period, a rise of 52 per cent year-over-year, and 7 per cent over the previous quarter.

During the three months the biggest spikes in tweet volume surrounded Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Sony’s acquisition of Bungie, and the launch of Elden Ring.

The most tweeted about game on the platform was Genshin Impact from miHoYo, which has continued to maintain a strong community since its launch in September 2020.

Wordle was the second most tweeted about game, with Twitter in part leading to the huge success of the game. A mobile game with the same name that launched in 2016 has also benefited from the success of the free browser game, with downloads jumping over 171 per cent between January and February 2022.

Twitter chatter

Out of the top 10 games tweeted about globally eight are currently playable on, or have entries on mobile, with only Apex Legends and Elden Ring missing a mobile entry. However, some Apex Legends chatter is a result of the upcoming mobile version of the game entering soft launch.

Furthermore, three of the most tweeted about games are mobile exclusive, including Japan-exclusive Ensemble Stars, Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage (also known as Project Sekai), and Fate/Grand Order.

Last year saw 2.4 billion gaming related tweets posted on the platform with the largest number coming from Japan, where mobile games are extremely popular. Twitter global head of creator and gaming content partnerships Rishi Chadha stated that gaming conversation on the platform is "bigger than ever".

According to a recent report from Mozillion, Minecraft: Pocket Edition, the mobile version of the game, was the most searched for mobile game from January 2021 to January 2022, with users searching for cheat codes, guides, and more.