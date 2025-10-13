Genshin Impact to introduce UGC system Miliastra Wonderland on October 22nd

Miliastra Wonderland launches on October 22nd as part of the Luna II update.

New content will include the Miliastra Sandbox, enabling "Craftspeople" to edit terrains, item components, character skills, and use in-game resources and assets.

Genshin Impact is introducing UGC content with Miliastra Wonderland, landing on October 22nd.

The update will bring new story developments, new playable character Nefer and editing tool Miliastra Sandbox.

This sandbox will offer hundreds of stages to any player who has completed Act One of the Archon Quest Prologue, with a range of genres like party games, PvP battles and sims management within.

Players can also choose between solo play, co-op and competitive.

Assets and tools

HoYoverse’s intentions to make a new UGC system within Genshin Impact were unveiled this summer, when the developer announced "almost every core element that makes up a game will be customisable".

Now, new details have emerged with the tools less than two weeks away.

To create stages, "Craftspeople" will edit terrains, item components, character skills, and use in-game resources and assets built up through the game’s five years, then use logic flows to link elements together. Stage types and game modes will also be configurable.

HoYoverse has teased an additional incentives programme and support tools like tutorials and a dedicated forum to help players learn to create.

Meanwhile, avatars called Manekins will have customisable hair, clothes and facial features, with more outfits to be dispersed over time via events and rewards.

As platforms like Roblox continue to reach new records, companies like Krafton, EA and HoYoverse have been looking to the potential of such content as a relatively low-investment model of growth.

In Genshin Impact’s case, the Miliastra Sandbox tool will launch as part of its Luna II update, which follows shortly after the game’s fifth anniversary. Since September 2020, the gacha giant has generated more than $6.4 billion on mobile and remains among the biggest RPGs on the platform half a decade later.

Genshin Impact’s success helped land HoYoverse among our Top 50 Mobile Game Makers.