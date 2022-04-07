Gadsme raises $8 million for non-intrusive ads, backed by Ubisoft

French adtech Gadsme has raised $8 million from a seed round led by Galaxy Interactive, with participation from Ubisoft and other "global leaders" in gaming.

Gadsme was founded in 2019 by former AppLovin VP corporate development Simon Spaull, alongside Guillaume Monteux and Luc Vauvillier.

Gadsme first entered the in-game ads market last year and focuses on providing non-intrusive ad formats that are "blended, immersed, and native" to the gameplay.

The firm has stated that it will use the funding to structure and invest into "key people" to meet demands and scale the business. Furthermore, Gadsme has stated that it will focus its development exclusively on "high quality" inventory and games.

"Poised and ready"

"For more than two years, we three co-founders bootstrapped the company to build the most technically advanced Immersive Ads solution," said Gadsme co-founder and CEO Guillaume Monteux.

"For our seed round we wanted to find partners that could bring vast knowledge and expertise into our business. Not just provide capital, but genuine experiences and learnings in the exact industry we operate in. With Galaxy Interactive, Ubisoft, and other major games company founders as shareholders, we’re now poised and ready to execute on our vision."

