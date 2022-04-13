Sensor Tower: Merge Master was the most downloaded game for March 2022

Merge Master from Homa Games was the most downloaded mobile game for March 2022 with 28.3 million downloads across the App Store and Google Play, according to Sensor Tower.

During this period, the country with the most downloads of Merge Master was India, which accounted for approximately 38 per cent of all instals. Brazil followed in second place at 7.5 per cent.

Free Fire, which was the most downloaded game last month and for Q1 2022, was the second most downloaded mobile game with 25.5 million downloads, a rise of 41.8 per cent year-over-year.

Similar to Merge Master, the majority of downloads for Free Fire were in India and Brazil at 35.5 per cent and 9 per cent respectively.

A slight increase

Subway Surfers, the most downloaded mobile game of all time, was the third most downloaded game of the month. The fourth and fifth most downloaded games for March 2022 were Army Commander from Lion Studios and Fill the Fridge from Rollic, both of which were first time entries to the top 10 downloaded games.

For the month, global consumers downloaded 4.7 billion mobile games across the App Store and Google Play, an increase of 2.4 per cent year-over-year, but still shy of January’s 5.2 million downloads.

The leading market for game downloads was India, which accumulated 761.2 million downloads, approximately 16 per cent of downloads. The US was in second place at 8.7 per cent, followed by Brazil at 7.6 per cent.

In terms of revenue, Honor of Kings was the highest crossing game of the month last month with approximately $272.4 million in player spending, however, spending continued to fall in March 2022 at $7 billion.