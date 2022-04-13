News

Sensor Tower: Merge Master was the most downloaded game for March 2022

Free Fire in second place with 25.5 million downloads

Sensor Tower: Merge Master was the most downloaded game for March 2022
By , News Editor

Merge Master from Homa Games was the most downloaded mobile game for March 2022 with 28.3 million downloads across the App Store and Google Play, according to Sensor Tower.

During this period, the country with the most downloads of Merge Master was India, which accounted for approximately 38 per cent of all instals. Brazil followed in second place at 7.5 per cent.

Free Fire, which was the most downloaded game last month and for Q1 2022, was the second most downloaded mobile game with 25.5 million downloads, a rise of 41.8 per cent year-over-year.

Similar to Merge Master, the majority of downloads for Free Fire were in India and Brazil at 35.5 per cent and 9 per cent respectively.

A slight increase

Subway Surfers, the most downloaded mobile game of all time, was the third most downloaded game of the month. The fourth and fifth most downloaded games for March 2022 were Army Commander from Lion Studios and Fill the Fridge from Rollic, both of which were first time entries to the top 10 downloaded games.

For the month, global consumers downloaded 4.7 billion mobile games across the App Store and Google Play, an increase of 2.4 per cent year-over-year, but still shy of January’s 5.2 million downloads.

The leading market for game downloads was India, which accumulated 761.2 million downloads, approximately 16 per cent of downloads. The US was in second place at 8.7 per cent, followed by Brazil at 7.6 per cent.

In terms of revenue, Honor of Kings was the highest crossing game of the month last month with approximately $272.4 million in player spending, however, spending continued to fall in March 2022 at $7 billion.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

News Mar 29th, 2022

Sensor Tower: Global mobile game downloads reached 4.4 billion for February 2022

as News Feb 22nd, 2022

Free Fire was the most downloaded game for January 2022

News Apr 12th, 2021

Join Clash 3D remains the most downloaded mobile game

News Mar 31st, 2021

Hypercasual downloads peaked in Q1 2020

News Mar 3rd, 2021

Hypercasual titles account for 31% of mobile game downloads in 2020

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies