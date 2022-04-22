How to elevate your marketing strategy in 2022: learn it all at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle

The gaming landscape is as saturated as it’s ever been, and there is no time like the present to figure out how you’re going to stand out.

Today, we’re spotlighting the track at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle that’s entirely devoted to giving you the most current information when it comes to marketing your game. Learn from global marketing savants about how you can make the most informed decisions for your specific genre’s marketing and how you can uplevel your game marketing strategies this year.

On May 9th to 10th, over 1,000 game industry professionals will be joining us in Seattle to hear from 150 of the industry’s most renowned speakers. Over the course of this two-day conference, attendees will have limitless opportunities to network with top global companies and expand both their networks and their minds through our expert-led sessions. Don’t miss your chance to secure your ticket at a reduced price, we have extended our Mid-term offer until Monday, April 25th, so you have extra time to head over to our website and book your ticket before time runs out.

The Marketing Mavens track is all about getting your game the recognition it deserves. You may have a masterpiece in your hands, but how’s the world going to know about it if you don’t get the marketing right? Fear not, we have the top global experts on game industry marketing joining us to explain exactly how you can level up your marketing strategy in 2022. The conversations will cover everything from marketing in the metaverse to case studies on creating world-renowned, creative-first brands.

Keep reading to see a schedule detailing what this track is all about.

Marketing Mavens: May 9th

9:30 - The morning kicks off with a panel discussion on Metaverse Marketing: how transmedia, brands and VR are expanding the market. Join our very own Sophie Atkin, Christopher Travers of Offbeat / VirtualHumans.org, Nathan Blair of Games for Love and Margaret Wallace of PraSaga to get all the exclusive insights.

10:10 - Next up is our unmissable keynote session discussing the rebrand of international streaming superstar Ninja and the wider story of Tyler and his tribe. Don’t miss out on this session led by the incredible Renata Amaral Morris of EAT.

10:30 - We’re rounding out the track with a discussion on Influencer Marketing and why you should start paying attention to streamers. Listen in on this panel discussion featuring John "Aperios" Higdon of SOBA, Will Overgard, an Independant Broadcaster, Kevin M "Alchemist" Williams, a Freelance Host & Content Creator and Erika "aelflaed" Maxwell of StreamElements.

Secure your seat in Seattle

You have one more chance to buy your Seattle ticket at a discounted price! Our Mid-term offer has been extended until Monday, April 25th, and it can save you up to $175 on your conference ticket. You don’t want to miss it, so act fast! We also have reduced pricing tickets available for developers and publishers, so don’t miss out on taking a look at those. Head on over to our official conference website to view all the ticket options available and see which one is the best fit for you.

See you in Seattle!