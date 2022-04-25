It’s time to reevaluate the industry’s visions and values, get ready to discuss it at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle

So much has changed in the world and in the industry over the past two years, it’s prime time to revisit the industry’s visions and values and how we can all do better going forward.

We’ve set the stage with our upcoming Seattle conference to have a track entirely dedicated to those much-needed conversations. If you’re looking for a think tank to discuss the most pressing topics regarding culture and inclusivity in the games industry, Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle is the place to be.

From May 9th to 10th, over 1,000 game industry professionals will be joining us in Seattle to hear from 150 of the industry’s most renowned speakers. Over the course of this two-day conference, attendees will have limitless opportunities to network with top global companies and expand both their networks and their minds through our expert-led sessions. Don’t miss your chance to secure your ticket at a reduced price, we have extended our Mid-Term offer and it’s available until midday today, so head over to our website and book your ticket before time runs out.

The Industry Visions & Values track is all about revisiting and redefining our values as an industry. We are committed to creating a space for discussion as it regards industry culture and how we can be doing better, whether that be in mental health matters, cultural representation or creating greater inclusivity. The conversations will cover everything from opportunities for gender-marginalised developers, gaming for your health and how you can create positive company culture within your own business.

Keep reading to see a schedule detailing what this track is all about.

Industry Visions & Values: May 10th

14:00 - How can global events impact creator values? We’re taking a closer look at the real-world geopolitical impacts of world events on game industry workers in this session led by Kate Edwards of Geogrify / SetJetters.

14:20 - Next is a session on the state of trans representation in video games with the fantastic Lilly Contino of Ryu Games.

14:40 - Don’t miss out on a fantastic panel discussing whether we are entering a better era in inclusivity within the games industry with Kate Edwards of Geogrify / SetJetters, John Jung of Evil Geniuses, August Belhumeur of Diversity Collective+, Serena Robar of AuthorDigital and Kylan Coats of Crispy Creative.

15:20 - Next up, we’re discussing funding diversity to create positive change in the gender diversity of the games industry with WINGS’ Corina Diaz.

15:40 - Can a specific game format target mental health and foster compassion? Learn this and more in this incredible session with Swatee Surve of Litesprite.

16:00 - How do we pave the path for positive company culture? Join the incredible Eve Crevoshay of Take This as she walks us through this session on personal growth and leadership.

16:20 - We’re finishing up our second day with an unmissable session on opportunities in the Canadian Ecosystem with representatives from the Canadian Consulate.

This is just a taste of the tracks that we have lined up for you in Seattle. Don’t miss out on viewing the conference schedule to get a glimpse at everything we have to offer at PG Connects Seattle.

Secure your seat in Seattle

You only have hours to take advantage of our fantastic Mid-term discount! It’s only available until midday, and it can save you up to $175 on your conference ticket, so there’s no time to waste – hurry over to our website and buy your ticket now!

We also have reduced pricing tickets available for developers and publishers, so don’t miss out on taking a look at those. Head on over to our official conference website to view all the ticket options available and see which one is the best fit for you.

See you in Seattle!