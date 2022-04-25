Angry Birds is the most popular mobile game in the US, according to search volumes

Analysis by Bits and Pieces into Google search volumes of the most downloaded mobile games since 2008 has revealed the most popular mobile games in the country, broken down into each US state.

As part of the study, Bits and Pieces determined when a game was released as the starting point for searches: a game was only considered for the rankings during its release year.

A sample of the stats

In Alabama, the most searched mobile game was Candy Crush Soda Saga in 2014. This is also true for South Carolina, whereas North Dakota saw more popularity with the original Candy Crush Saga in 2012.

Angry Birds appears as the top result for seven states from Illinois to Minnesota, yet to be dethroned by any mobile title since 2010. Including the franchise’s other entries makes Angry Birds the most popular in even more regions, coming out ahead of the Candy Crush franchise – at least in terms of Google searches.

Rovio, the studio behind Angry Birds, surpassed five billion lifetime downloads across its catalogue earlier this month.

Interestingly, the only state in which Pokémon Go holds onto the top position is Hawaii, in spite of its status as one of the top ten highest-grossing mobile games ever.

The most searched mobile game overall was Angry Birds, and Florida, Michigan, Missouri, Tennessee, and Virginia were all found to prefer the 3D competitive multiplayer game Guns of Boom. You can read the full report here.