News

Gameloft for brands and ESL Gaming partner for Pagani racing in Asphalt 9: Legends

Snapdragon Mobile Open esports competition commences

Gameloft for brands and ESL Gaming partner for Pagani racing in Asphalt 9: Legends
By , Staff Writer

Gameloft for brands and ESL Gaming have announced the launch of an esports competition in Asphalt 9: Legends for Snapdragon Elite Gaming.

iOS and Android players will be able to participate in the Snapdragon Pro Series, competing for a place in the finals. Players across the world – from North America, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa – will face off in May 2022 for a share of the $27,000 prize pool.

As the latest game in the arcade racing franchise, Asphalt 9 is also being used as the base of Indian esports events, being run in partnership between Gameloft and Nodwin Gaming.

Racing to victory

During the first season of the Snapdragon Mobile Open competition, players will race using Pagani hypercars in a branded game mode with sponsored videos and in-game displays.

"We’re thrilled to announce this new competition in Asphalt 9: Legends with ESL Gaming taking part of our massive in-game advertising network offering to Snapdragon to reach and engage their audience in a meaningful way!" said Gameloft for brands SVP of brand partnerships and advertising Alexandre Tan.

The open qualifiers run from April 20 to May 17 2022 with the goal of setting the fastest time possible each week on a particular track.

"Gameloft has been a great partner for many years and we are excited that they are joining us in the front seat while we start with the Snapdragon Pro Series journey," said ESL Gaming general manager, mobile Kevin Rosenblatt.

Supercell partner studio Ultimate Studio recently launched a new mobile racing game, Hot Lap League, on the App Store and Google Play as the studio's first game.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

1 News May 18th, 2018

Game Insight and ESL put up $200,000 for Guns of Boom’s inaugural esports season

Interview Apr 4th, 2018

Gameloft Advertising Solutions’ long-term bets for future growth

as News Apr 7th, 2022

Gameloft and Nodwin Gaming to launch mobile esports events in India

News Mar 9th, 2022

ESL Gaming partners with Qualcomm for multi-genre mobile esports competitions

News Mar 19th, 2021

Wild Rift tournament is a mobile first for the UK ESL Premiership

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies