Call of Duty Mobile’s $1 billion consumer spend attributed to China despite highest spend in US

Activision Blizzard states 650 million downloads for mobile title now rivals console/PC player bases

Activision Blizzard’s Y2021 investor financial reportcelebrated the growth of Call of Duty Mobile, which has reached over 650 million downloads since its release in 2019.

The report also highlighted CoD Mobile’s $1 billion spend in 2021, an increase of around 45 per cent over 2020. However, while the report identifies this as “a record year following its launch in China”, the region accounted for only $104.5 million in consumer spend throughout the year. The US represents CoD Mobile’s largest market, accounting for $647 million consumer spend since launch.

Crashing into mobile

The report is enthusiastic about the mobile player base, with Activision Blizzard stating the “the number of people experiencing Call of Duty on mobile each month almost matched those playing on console and PC in 2021”. Activision Blizzard again reiterated its optimism with an upcoming mobile version of Call of Duty Warzone, developed by internal development team Solid State.

Call of Duty is not the only franchise Activision Blizzard is looking to seize the mobile space by, with the recent announcement of Warcraft Arclight Rumble and Diablo Immortal nearing release.


