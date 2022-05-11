Kwalee to open fourth international office

Mobile games publisher and hypercasual specialist Kwaleewill be opening its fourth international office, located in Almada, Portugal, to operate as its technology hub and led by chief technology officer Pedro Caria.

Currently, Kwalee operates from Leamington Spa, UK, where it is headquartered Bangalore, India; and Beijing, China.

Caria commented: “The metropolitan area of Lisbon stood out as the ideal location for our first office in mainland Europe, thanks to its great talent pool.

“With the area’s growing reputation as a startup hub and with talented graduates coming from so many excellent technical universities in the area, I believe we have an opportunity to break new ground in tech to cement our status as the world’s best mobile games publisher. Plus, as an Almada native, I can personally vouch for how enjoyable it is to live here!”

Kwalee CEO David Darling added: “Our Portugal team will be at the heart of our technical offering as a world-leading publisher and Pedro has proven he’s the right person to lead our new location.”

As noted, Kwalee were recently awarded Best Publisher at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Award. You can check out the full list of all 23 winners through this link.