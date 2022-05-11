News

Kwalee to open fourth international office

Winner of Best Publisher at the Mobile Games Awards has opened its first office in Almada, Portugal

Kwalee to open fourth international office
By , Editor

Mobile games publisher and hypercasual specialist Kwaleewill be opening its fourth international office, located in Almada, Portugal, to operate as its technology hub and led by chief technology officer Pedro Caria.

Currently, Kwalee operates from Leamington Spa, UK, where it is headquartered Bangalore, India; and Beijing, China.

Caria commented: “The metropolitan area of Lisbon stood out as the ideal location for our first office in mainland Europe, thanks to its great talent pool.

“With the area’s growing reputation as a startup hub and with talented graduates coming from so many excellent technical universities in the area, I believe we have an opportunity to break new ground in tech to cement our status as the world’s best mobile games publisher. Plus, as an Almada native, I can personally vouch for how enjoyable it is to live here!”

Kwalee CEO David Darling added: “Our Portugal team will be at the heart of our technical offering as a world-leading publisher and Pedro has proven he’s the right person to lead our new location.”

As noted, Kwalee were recently awarded Best Publisher at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Award. You can check out the full list of all 23 winners through this link.


Tags:
Khai Trung Le
Khai Trung Le
Editor

Related Articles

News Jan 24th, 2022

Kwalee acquires French narrative developer Tictales

Job News Nov 18th, 2021

Kwalee appoints Sega and Ubisoft veteran William Cox as head of mobile publishing

as News Nov 16th, 2021

UK hypercasual firm Kwalee expands Bangalore operations

News Nov 5th, 2021

Kwalee’s Traffic Cop 3D tops App Store charts in USA, UK, and Canada

Job News May 5th, 2021

Kwalee plans to invest $30 million into India over the next five years

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies