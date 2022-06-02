Explore the hottest industry topics at Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto, July 6-7

It’s that time again! Today, we’re unveiling the 15 unmissable tracks you can look forward to seeing at Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto this July. Among these are two brand new ones, so keep reading to find out what you’re in for this summer!

If you haven’t yet heard, Europe’s leading b2b mobile gaming conference is coming to the vibrant city of Toronto, Canada this July 6 to 7. It’s an all-new city brimming with new opportunities, but the exact same high-value conference you know and love.

Our Pocket Gamer Connects conference series has earned its place among the world’s leading game industry conferences for many reasons. Whether it be the countless opportunities to expand your network, forward-gazing insights, thought-provoking conversations and an abundance of opportunities to elevate one’s career, we pride ourselves upon delivering immense value and priceless experiences to our attendees at all our conferences. This couldn’t be possible without our brilliant speakers.

Our line-up of speakers is always made up of industry leaders at the cutting edge of their fields, meaning that we hear the most current, relevant insights in the industry from top companies around the world all throughout our exciting topic tracks. We already have representatives from companies such as Google Firebase, Netflix Games, Pollen VC, Photon, Electronic Arts and many, many more lined up to speak at our Toronto conference, and we’ll be announcing even more exciting attending companies over the next few weeks. Don’t forget to keep checking PocketGamer.biz to get all the exclusive details!

If you’re curious about what these fantastic speakers from these top-tier companies will be speaking on, keep on reading to get a glimpse at the 15 tracks we’re bringing with us to our Toronto conference (including two brand new tracks!). If you’re ready to secure your spot in Toronto, head over to our website now, you can save up to $350 on your ticket if you act now with our Early Bird offer!

15 unmissable topic tracks

Get a look at all the forward-gazing topics our speakers will be covering over the two days. You won’t get these unmissable insights anywhere else!

CFO Insider (sponsored by Pollen VC)

Learn from the best with practical advice on creating financial security and success for your business.

Mastering Multiplayer (sponsored by Photon)

Multiplayer games dominate the charts - but what tips, technology and secret sauce can help you compete!

The Growth Track

Essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques, and how to grow your game.

The Developer Toolkit

Everything a growing developer needs: essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games.

Incredible Indies

How to survive and thrive as a smaller studio in today's competitive games development landscape.

Big Screen Gaming

Beyond mobile: developing and publishing for PC, console, XR, cloud gaming and more.

Games Guardian (sponsored by Denuvo by Irdeto)

Everything you need to know to protect your games with security resources by Denuvo.

What’s on at the Ads x Brands x Games Summit?

Some of our tracks are composed of sessions taking place at the Ads x Brands x Games Summit, an all-new summit designed to focus upon the latest trends in the games industry and the spaces where games meet brands and advertising. This summit will be running alongside the rest of our conference content, and all PG Connects attendees have complimentary access to the Summit’s eight tracks. Don’t miss out on all the wealth of branding and advertising opportunities and strategies at your fingertips.

Global Trends

From East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe.

Ad Insights (sponsored by Digital Turbine)

In-game ads remain central to many studios' monetisation strategy - join us to discover the latest trends and advice.

Mapping the Metaverse

The future starts here! Discover the cutting edge of communication and entertainment in this overview of developments in the immersive space. We map the frontiers and reveal essential jumping on points.

Building On Blockchain

An introduction to what blockchain means for any developer - with insights into the technology and how crypto works with games.

The Art of Publishing (sponsored by Gameloft)

Publishing is core to the games business: we explore how best to work with publishers to get your game to market.

Brand Booster

Analysing the success stories, failures and opportunities where brands meet the growing games industry.

Esports Innovation

Unbeatable insight into the opportunities in competitive gaming and the future of the esports gaming market.

Show Me The Money

Get practical insight on securing the funding that will make a difference.

Ready to book your ticket?

You don’t want to miss out on the first ever Pocket Gamer Connects conference in Toronto with these brand new topic tracks, do you? Get in on all the fun now and enjoy our Early Bird discount pricing. You can save up to $350 on your ticket if you head over to our website and make your purchase now. Don’t wait!

See you in Toronto!