Infinite Drive is steering towards the metaverse

Developer and publisher The Tiny Digital Factory has announced Infinite Drive, a racing title fueled by Web3 technology.

Due to see a Q4 2022 rollout, Infinite Drive will combine licensed car recreations, accessible gameplay, and metaverse elements. Infinite Drive’s showroom has been confirmed to include Renault and Alpine thus far, and more than 150 officially licensed cars are promised.

The Tiny Digital Factory’s intention of combining simulation-based gameplay with the mobile metaverse is to give players an experience wherein they will feel and hear each car’s characteristics on the track.

Racing to earn

Infinite Drive will also feature "race-to-earn" elements, with the most-skilled drivers able to drive on behalf of others in official competitions and share winnings. Furthermore, Web3 integration means players will be able to build and trade cars.

An initial 5,000-license collection of NFT cars is expected to release this summer, and whilst there isn’t any requirement for players to own an NFT car (the full game will be free-to-play), those that do purchase from the collection will have access to the game’s Alpha.

Stephane Baudet, founder and CEO at The Tiny Digital Factory, commented: "With its game-first engine architecture and unique digital car ownership, Infinite Drive is the zenith of twenty years of making driving simulation games. For decades, racing fans have been staring lovingly at dream cars in virtual garages. So we’ve used Web3 tech to make it possible for gamers to actually own and earn from their vehicles, alongside a stunning player experience out on track.

"Infinite Drive offers the accessibility of mobile games, combined with play and earn, providing the tools to reward passionate players who are already organizing racing events and helping us create the very best driving experience."

