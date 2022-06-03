Toronto’s the up-and-coming esports capital of the world – join us there to learn all about it firsthand!

Calling all esports enthusiasts!

If you participate in esports yourself, often find yourself watching esports or have any interest on getting in on an industry with a market size of 1.48 billion USD (in 2020), there is no place like Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto to learn more about this thriving market.

If you haven’t heard, Europe’s leading b2b mobile gaming industry conference is descending upon Toronto this July 6 to 7. This is our first time in this city, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring our well-loved global conference to an all-new city brimming with new opportunities. We will be joined by over 750 game industry professionals from all around the world looking to network, strategise and learn new insights, as well as over 150 of the world’s most renowned speakers delivering talks on the most pressing topics facing the industry today. We just revealed the 16 exciting tracks of Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto and among those varied topics is our esports Innovation track as part of our Ads x Brands x Games Summit, and you won’t want to miss the brilliant insights we have or the authority figures from the world of esports that are joining us as speakers.

Today, we’ll be taking a closer look at our topic track dedicated to esports and the massive presence of the esports community in Toronto. Keep on reading to find out more, or head over to our Eventbrite and take advantage of our limited-time Platinum Jubilee discount today to save a whopping 30% on your ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto.

Esports in Toronto

While you may already know that the Canadian video games market is in the top ten global video games market (8th in the entire world just behind the UK and France), you may not know just exactly how big the nation’s presence is in the world of esports. So, we’re shedding a light on just exactly how prominent Canada, and Toronto specifically, are in the world of esports today and what the future looks like for this growing industry in the city.

Just a few years ago in 2017, Team Canada scored second place in the Overwatch World Cup. In 2018, Canadian Sasha “Scarlett” Hostyn became the first woman to win a major StarCraft 2 Championship. These are legends in the making within their own right, and they’re in great company with the leading global esports organisations based in Canada such as OverActive Media and Luminosity Gaming (both of which are based in Toronto).

The top most played esports in the region are Counter-Strike, Starcraft II, Rocket League, Dota II and League of Legends. They’re quite popular not just with players but with observers as well, with 1.5 million Canadians watching esports at least once a month. Esports betting Canada even leads the way in gaming practices globally. If there’s anything to take away from these insights and figures, it’s the massive presence and promising growth of the Canadian esports scene, and we couldn’t be more excited to get to discuss it further in-person with you next month through our dedicated track.

As for the future of esports in Canada? One of the biggest and most successful Toronto esports organisations has invested $500 million into creating an esports entertainment venue in the heart of Toronto that is expected to be up and running in four years’ time. Canada has already established itself as a major player in the world of video games and esports, but with this major project well under way and just a few years away, it looks like we haven’t even seen the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the powerhouse presence of Canada in the world of esports.

It’s now or never when it comes to making key connections in the Canadian gaming sphere that will majorly pay off in the long run with future investments, and we’re setting the ideal stage for you to get those conversations started way ahead of time.

A leading conference connected to the largest platform for Esports fans

Pocket Gamer Connects is a subsidiary of Enthusiast Gaming, the world’s largest platform of communities for gamers and esports fans alike based in Toronto, Canada. Enthusiast actively reaches over 300 million gamers every month and runs 10 esports teams. This network connection makes PG Connects conferences uniquely equipped to deliver the most current, relevant content about esports, and if you’re looking to be up to date with all the happenings in the space and connect with major key players from around the world, you can’t afford to miss out on our upcoming Toronto conference.

What’s this Esports Innovation track all about?

There’s no place like Toronto when it comes to esports, and we wanted to make sure that our conference content reflected the immense presence that this industry has in this diverse, innovative city. Our esports Innovation track is part of our Brands x Ads x Games Summit, which is taking place alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto and all attendees have complimentary access to. It’s a summit dedicated to discovering all the new trends in branding and advertising as it relates to games, and creating the best possible advertising strategy for your game in 2022. As part of this summit, esports Innovation is entirely dedicated to providing unbeatable insight into the opportunities in competitive gaming and the future of the esports gaming market. In short, there’s no better place to connect with like-minded esports enthusiasts and authority figures in the field than by attending the sessions that are part of our esports Innovation track.

What sessions does Esports Innovation include?

Today, we’re giving you an exclusive sneak peek into the content schedule for next month starting with the much-anticipated esports Innovation track. Here is the rundown of what you can expect in this track next month:

Esports Innovation: July 6th

11:20 - We’re kicking off the track with a TBA session with Aquilini Entertainment’s Tim Holloway. Stay tuned to find out more about this!

11:40 - Next up is an unmissable session led by Stream Hatchet’s Bobb Baird on how you can become mainstream through livestream. Don’t miss out on examining the top live-streamed esports tournaments and events globally and by sub-region in this incredible talk.

12:00 - Rounding out the track is a session dedicated to why making your game an Esport is the next step in the gaming evolution. Join experts Kenashi Arasaki of A Thinking Ape and Chris Ye of UKEN as they lead the discussion.

