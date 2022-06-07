News

Fortnite cryptocurrency “a scam”, states Epic’s Tim Sweeney

Fortnite Token’s clear visual connection with the battle royale invokes ire of Epic Games CEO, stating “Epic’s lawyers are on it”

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has unabashedly declared the Fortnite Token cryptocurrency “a scam”, despite the creators defending it as a “fair-launched” project, as reported by PC Gamer.

Although the currency was first launched on December 31 2021 – including a very evocative logo – Sweeney likely caught wind following a recent announcement of the token NFT’s market V1.2 release, to which the Epic Games CEO flatly tweeted on June 6: “This is a scam.”

Fortnite Token responded, stating: “Fortnite Token isn't a scam cryptocurrency project. Instead, this is a fair-launch, community-driven, Fortnite game fans-created cryptocurrency project with no specified owner or company structure behind it or a CEO deciding on its future.”

The currency team’s brash interpretation of copyright won the ire of Sweeney, who responded: “That’s not how trademarks and copyrights work though. You can’t use Fortnite name and images without permission to market an unrelated product.”

“Epic’s lawyers are on it”

Sweeney subsequently took to responding to numerous Fortnite Token tweets with variations of declaring the project a scam, and at the time of writing most recently tweeted: “There isn't a Fortnite cryptocurrency.

“The Twitter accounts promoting such a thing are a scam. Epic's lawyers are on it. Also, shame on the cryptocurrency marketplaces that enable this kind of thing.”

Sweeney’s fondness for blockchain is known, with the recent announcement of Gala Games’ Grit being the first blockchain game to be available on the Epic Games Store. This fondness is replicated across some in the games industry, including Square Enix, which has redoubled its partnership with Animoca Brands.


