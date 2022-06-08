The leading global games industry conference is returning to Helsinki – join us there this September!

Got anything in your diary for this upcoming September? No? You do now. Block out your diary for September 27 to 28, because Pocket Gamer Connects is coming back to Helsinki for the first time since 2019, and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever.

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki is an industry staple and a conference you absolutely will not want to miss. The event itself will welcome attendees from all around the world to the spiritual home of mobile gaming. More than 1,200 delegates will gather for two days to hear from 200 of the world’s leading authorities from the mobile gaming industry. Filling 19 wall-to-wall conference tracks across both days, they will share their expert insight on everything from monetisation and the latest development trends to blockchain and exploring the metaverse.

We’re returning to The Cable Factory in Helsinki this fall, and it’s going to be an exceptional networking event for anyone looking to make connections with European and global games industry players. There’s no place like Pocket Gamer Connects conferences to take the next step for your business and meet new contacts that could be your venture!

Ready to secure your seat? Registration is now open and Super Early Bird prices are available. Head over to our website and secure your spot with massive savings of up to £430 today.

Want to know a little more about what we have lined up for you at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki this fall? Keep on reading to learn more.

New features

Conference tracks for 2022 keep our audience at the cutting edge of the industry. And there are new themes this year. Mapping The Metaverse explores developments in the immersive space, while ASO Insights, Marketing Mavens and UA Update cover the best ways to promote your game and bring in users. There's also a CFO Insider track for those working at the sharp end of studio finance. Building on Blockchain provides an introduction to the blockchain gaming scene, and we also see the return of favourites like Live Ops Landscape, Esports Innovation, Monetiser, The Growth Track and more.

Networking For All

As ever, the conference schedule will be packed with our trademark short, sharp seminars. Our speakers get straight down to business - which is what you’ll be able to do too, networking with more than 1,200 industry professionals.

The event is called Connects because that’s what we help you do; connect with the whole mobile gaming industry, from students and indie studios to the media, international investors and publishers. We also offer the MeetToMatch meeting scheduler free to all delegates, so you can find that perfect contact and arrange to meet them in person.

No other event puts you in touch with the entire mobile gaming industry like our Connects conferences.

Pairing Developers With Publishers And Investors

Our fringe events are back! We'll be running Publisher SpeedMatch and Investor Connector live at the venue. These curated sessions pair developers in rapid succession with a series of publishers and investors in a series of speed-dating style meetings.

These short, sharp encounters enable first contact for you to follow up with a longer meeting if you find a potential partner.

All About The Indies!

Indie devs are the lifeblood of the mobile games industry and Pocket Gamer Connects champions their work to our international audience. The show floor has a dedicated Big Indie Zone for known names and newcomers alike to display their talent to an industry audience. This is a vibrant and varied expo area for publishers looking to sign promising titles.

And, of course, our hugely popular Very Big Indie Pitches will be back in force with indie devs competing to impress a panel of expert judges. The pitching competition is open to mobile, PC, console, VR and AR developers this year.

The winners could walk away with prizes and online marketing worth thousands of dollars, coverage on the site, useful feedback, plus the warm glow of celebration.

Your Conference Ticket Includes...

Entry to the main conference including access to all content tracks expo and dedicated meeting area on both days

Access to fringe events such as The Very Big Indie Pitch (if eligible; additional application required)

Entry to the Global Connects Party

Free coffee, tea and refreshments on both days

Free wifi

A personal profile on the MeetToMatch meeting system and unlimited meeting invites

Register Your Ticket Today

The price of tickets rises in a series of tiers from Super Early Bird to full price, so the sooner your book the cheaper your ticket will be. We’re currently in the Super Early Bird ticket tier pricing, and the savings are massive – you can save up to £430 on your ticket if you act today. These savings are only available for a very limited time, though, so don’t hesitate to book now if you’re looking to take advantage of this unparalleled deal.