Honor of Kings global mobile launch confirmed for 2022

Tencent's 5v5 MOBA Honor of Kings is receiving a global launch later this year on mobile, as announced by Level Infinite and Tencent subsidiary TiMi Studio Group.

A series of tests will first be released in select countries beginning in July.

We have great news! We will be rolling out Honor of Kings by TiMi Studio Group to you global gamers by the end of this year!



Rounds of closed beta tests will be gradually announced starting next month.



Please be patient and stay tuned for more updates! pic.twitter.com/T8ZN1ZLM8Y — Level Infinite (@LevelInfinite) June 7, 2022

This will be Tencent's second attempt at expanding the incredible popularity of Honor of Kings globally: a separate version, Arena of Valor, was released in select western territories, but its performance has been considerably worse outside of Asia.

Fighting for honour

Six years on from its release in China, Honor of Kings recorded more than 145 million monthly users this March and was reported by Sensor Tower to be the top-grossing mobile game worldwide for the first quarter of 2022. Even between February and March, consumer spending saw a rise of 21 per cent.

Newzoo recently reported on Honor of Kings' impact on Tencent’s revenue growth in China compared to Clash Royale's international impact.