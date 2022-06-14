News

Learn the secret sauce to a successful multiplayer game at Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto

Join us in Toronto this July 6-7 for our first-ever PG Connects conference in this diverse, bustling city! You can take advantage of our Mid-Term ticket pricing for a limited time.

We’re revealing all the secrets when it comes to making a multiplayer game that stands out in the charts. If you’ve been looking to learn the tricks of the trade from those who have done it before, this track is for you.

The Pocket Gamer Connects series is unparalleled when it comes to bringing together the top experts in the games industry, and we’re committed to getting you the best practical advice on what tips, technology and secret sauce you need to be considering for your multiplayer game creation. Join us and 750 other games industry delegates for the first ever iteration of the top b2b gaming industry conference in Toronto, it’s going to be amazing.

It’s the same conference you know and love with all-new opportunities in an incredible new city. Over July 6th to 7th you will get to hear from over 150 of the world’s biggest authorities in gaming and connect with representatives from companies like Google, Netflix and Electronic Arts. What better way to expand your network and pick the most brilliant, forward-gazing minds in the industry? Don’t miss out on your opportunity to join us this summer, we have just released a wave of virtual tickets and we currently have a Mid-Term offer available – no excuse not to be there come July and truly invest in taking your career to the next level you’ve been dreaming of!

Next up on our track rundown series, we’re shining the spotlight on our Mastering Multiplayer track. If you’ve ever wanted to steal the secret recipe for massively successful multiplayer games that will top the charts, this track is just for you. The track will feature sessions tackling topics such as how collaborating in real time with your players can positively impact your game design, operations and boost retention. You won’t want to miss it.

We want to give a massive thank you to our track sponsor Photon. Photon is easily the number one multiplayer engine, consistently delivering stellar-quality performance regardless of gameplay or wherever you may be in the world. Try Photon for free at their website today.

Keep on reading to find out more about what the track is all about.

Mastering Multiplayer: July 7
14:00 - We’re starting in on the track full speed ahead with our incredible sponsor Photon’s very own Mark Val delivering an insightful session on how collaborating with your players can boost your retention. Don’t miss it!
14:20 - Next up, we have an unmissable session with Dersh Zed of Lucky VR. Stay tuned for more details!
14:40 - To round out the track, we have another session with the stellar Mark Val of Photon. Stay tuned to find out more details about this session.

Book your ticket to Toronto now
There’s no time like now to buy your ticket to Toronto! We have both virtual and in-person tickets available, and you can get them both at a reduced price with our Mid-Term offer. This can save you up to $220 CAD, so don’t wait up! It’s only available for a limited time, be sure to take advantage of it while you still can and book your ticket before time runs out.

See you in Toronto!

