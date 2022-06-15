Network to your heart’s content with the likes of Amazon, Google, Netflix, EA and many more at Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto!

There’s only three weeks to go until Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto kicks off in full force, and the time to register and get ready to start making business-changing connections is now.

Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto is gearing up to be an unmissable event for anyone looking to take their career to the next level. Between joining some 750 of your game industry peers to explore new opportunities and networks as well as the chance to attend 15 exciting themed content tracks tackling all the most pressing topics facing the industry today, there’s really no better place to grow your knowledge and expand your network than our Toronto conference. You can look forward to hearing from over 120 of the top leading authorities in the industry and learn the most cutting-edge insights from the biggest brands in the industry and the world at large. Where else can you connect with and learn from companies like Amazon, Google, Netflix, Electronic Arts and many, many more all at the same event? If this sounds like exactly what you’ve been looking for, you won’t want to miss what we have in store for you this July 6 to 7 in Toronto.

We know the opportunities to meet companies like these are rare, and we’re committed to giving our attendees the best possible ROI from their ticket. This involves opening our meeting scheduling platform early to maximise your opportunities to network ahead of time and start planning out what your conference days are going to look like, so you can make sure you secure those all-important meetings that can really take your business to the next level. Our MeetToMatch platform is going live soon, and you won’t want to miss being there as early as possible to take advantage of booking meetings with those you want to connect with at the conference. Diaries get booked up fast, so, book your ticket now to ensure that you’ll be the first to be notified once the platform goes live!

Want a glimpse at just some of the incredible names we have joining us? We’re proud to say that our attending companies include these incredible brands…

1-9

20 Below Games

9 Cent Games

A

A Thinking Ape

A-Game Studios

AcceleratXR

Achimostawinan Games

Adjective Noun Studios

adjoe GmbH

Affiniti Ventures

Agnitio Capital

Albedo Informatics Inc.

Alien Trap Games

Amazon

Amber

Apex Mobile

AppLovin

Aquilini Entertainment

Artisan Studios

AudioMob

Ayming

B

Backtrace

BITKRAFT Ventures

Blimey & HCXR

BootJet Games

Brunette Games

C

Cactus Production

Caracal Games & AIV

CASEYV Pty Ltd

CBC - RadioCanada

Chaarmi Worlds Inc.

Conclify

Created by Kyle

CV Capital

Cyberiny

D

Denuvo by Irdeto

Digital Turbine

Dimoso

DLA Piper (Canada) LLP

doublespeak games

E

East Side Games

Electronic Arts

EMAGIST

Enthusiast Gaming

Epic Story Interactive

Extra Dimension Games

F

F Squared

Fenwick & West LLP

FGL & Tamalaki Publishing

Flagship Games Group

Flavourworks

ForeVR Games

Freeverse

Fundamentally Games

G

G-Devs

GalacticThumb

Game Art Brain GmbH

Game Hive

Game On Studio

Gameloft

Get Set Games

Gfinity

Gogii Games Corp.

Google

Google Firebase

Goplay

Group M

H

Hiber

Holy City VR

Hungry Billy

Hyper Hippo

Hyper Hippo Entertainment

HyprMX

I

Idiom Loop

iLogos Game Studios

Indie Mixer

Inmobi

Interactive Ontario

IONBeta

K

Kano Apps

Kindred Soul Ltd

L

Lee Davidson

Lucky VR

M

Magmic

Mediabodies

Merfolk Games

N

Netflix Games

Ninjas on Everest

North Wolf

Northern Forge Studios

P

Photon

Picnic Game Labs INC

Pixile Studios

Playwire

Pocketful of Quarters

Pollen VC

POQ

PTW

Purple Penguin

R

Re6l

Real Media Now

Realmix Media

Red Meat Games

Reim Entertainment

Righteous Hammer Games

Rogue Harbour

S

Sleeping Beast Games

SocialPeta

Solan Games

Solsten

Starcaster Games

Starcaster LLC

Steel Media Ltd

Strategy First

Stream Hatchet

SUPER FRAGILE

T

Tenjin

The Indie Mixer

The New People

Tier 9 Game Studios Ltd.

TikTok

Tilting Point

Transperfect

Treewood Studios Inc.

Triple Dragon Ltd.

U

UKEN

Unbound Studio Inc

Unity Technologies

Unlock Audio

Utopia Analytics

V

Viral Nation

VoxPop Games

W

Walking Squid Advisory

Walking Squid B.V.

wappier

Watcha Games

Wero Creative

Wizards of the Coast

X

X. LA

Xsolla

Y

YAHAHA Studios

Z

Zorka Mobi Ltd

Zynga

Book your ticket now

If you’re looking to secure meetings and make first contact with representatives from some of these powerhouse companies, the time to register is now. We have an incredible Mid Term offer available so you secure your ticket with a whopping $220 CAD discount, and we have special discounts available for indie developers and students. Don’t wait up until the last minute, or you might not get to book a meeting with some of the incredible companies that’ll be joining us. This is your chance, head over to our website and book your ticket today.

See you in three weeks!