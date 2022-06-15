Network to your heart’s content with the likes of Amazon, Google, Netflix, EA and many more at Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto!

There’s only three weeks to go until Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto kicks off in full force, and the time to register and get ready to start making business-changing connections is now.
Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto is gearing up to be an unmissable event for anyone looking to take their career to the next level. Between joining some 750 of your game industry peers to explore new opportunities and networks as well as the chance to attend 15 exciting themed content tracks tackling all the most pressing topics facing the industry today, there’s really no better place to grow your knowledge and expand your network than our Toronto conference. You can look forward to hearing from over 120 of the top leading authorities in the industry and learn the most cutting-edge insights from the biggest brands in the industry and the world at large. Where else can you connect with and learn from companies like Amazon, Google, Netflix, Electronic Arts and many, many more all at the same event? If this sounds like exactly what you’ve been looking for, you won’t want to miss what we have in store for you this July 6 to 7 in Toronto.
We know the opportunities to meet companies like these are rare, and we’re committed to giving our attendees the best possible ROI from their ticket. This involves opening our meeting scheduling platform early to maximise your opportunities to network ahead of time and start planning out what your conference days are going to look like, so you can make sure you secure those all-important meetings that can really take your business to the next level. Our MeetToMatch platform is going live soon, and you won’t want to miss being there as early as possible to take advantage of booking meetings with those you want to connect with at the conference. Diaries get booked up fast, so, book your ticket now to ensure that you’ll be the first to be notified once the platform goes live!
Want a glimpse at just some of the incredible names we have joining us? We’re proud to say that our attending companies include these incredible brands…
1-9
20 Below Games
9 Cent Games
A
A Thinking Ape
A-Game Studios
AcceleratXR
Achimostawinan Games
Adjective Noun Studios
adjoe GmbH
Affiniti Ventures
Agnitio Capital
Albedo Informatics Inc.
Alien Trap Games
Amazon
Amber
Apex Mobile
AppLovin
Aquilini Entertainment
Artisan Studios
AudioMob
Ayming
B
Backtrace
BITKRAFT Ventures
Blimey & HCXR
BootJet Games
Brunette Games
C
Cactus Production
Caracal Games & AIV
CASEYV Pty Ltd
CBC - RadioCanada
Chaarmi Worlds Inc.
Conclify
Created by Kyle
CV Capital
Cyberiny
D
Denuvo by Irdeto
Digital Turbine
Dimoso
DLA Piper (Canada) LLP
doublespeak games
E
East Side Games
Electronic Arts
EMAGIST
Enthusiast Gaming
Epic Story Interactive
Extra Dimension Games
F
F Squared
Fenwick & West LLP
FGL & Tamalaki Publishing
Flagship Games Group
Flavourworks
ForeVR Games
Freeverse
Fundamentally Games
G
G-Devs
GalacticThumb
Game Art Brain GmbH
Game Hive
Game On Studio
Gameloft
Get Set Games
Gfinity
Gogii Games Corp.
Google
Google Firebase
Goplay
Group M
H
Hiber
Holy City VR
Hungry Billy
Hyper Hippo
Hyper Hippo Entertainment
HyprMX
I
Idiom Loop
iLogos Game Studios
Indie Mixer
Inmobi
Interactive Ontario
IONBeta
K
Kano Apps
Kindred Soul Ltd
L
Lee Davidson
Lucky VR
M
Magmic
Mediabodies
Merfolk Games
N
Netflix Games
Ninjas on Everest
North Wolf
Northern Forge Studios
P
Photon
Picnic Game Labs INC
Pixile Studios
Playwire
Pocketful of Quarters
Pollen VC
POQ
PTW
Purple Penguin
R
Re6l
Real Media Now
Realmix Media
Red Meat Games
Reim Entertainment
Righteous Hammer Games
Rogue Harbour
S
Sleeping Beast Games
SocialPeta
Solan Games
Solsten
Starcaster Games
Starcaster LLC
Steel Media Ltd
Strategy First
Stream Hatchet
SUPER FRAGILE
T
Tenjin
The Indie Mixer
The New People
Tier 9 Game Studios Ltd.
TikTok
Tilting Point
Transperfect
Treewood Studios Inc.
Triple Dragon Ltd.
U
UKEN
Unbound Studio Inc
Unity Technologies
Unlock Audio
Utopia Analytics
V
Viral Nation
VoxPop Games
W
Walking Squid Advisory
Walking Squid B.V.
wappier
Watcha Games
Wero Creative
Wizards of the Coast
X
X. LA
Xsolla
Y
YAHAHA Studios
Z
Zorka Mobi Ltd
Zynga
Book your ticket now
If you’re looking to secure meetings and make first contact with representatives from some of these powerhouse companies, the time to register is now. We have an incredible Mid Term offer available so you secure your ticket with a whopping $220 CAD discount, and we have special discounts available for indie developers and students. Don’t wait up until the last minute, or you might not get to book a meeting with some of the incredible companies that’ll be joining us. This is your chance, head over to our website and book your ticket today.
See you in three weeks!
