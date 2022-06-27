Elevate your brand to new heights at Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto

As the games industry grows and starts to coincide with other industries, it’s important to keep ahead of the curve to boost your brand. That’s why at Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto, we’ve carefully curated a lineup of speakers who will help you analyse the potential and future of brand partnerships and advertising in games.

Coming to you on July 6th to 7th, the leading games industry conference comes to Toronto for the first time in its history, bringing together 750 games industry professionals to connect with one another while learning from 100 top level speakers.

In the run up to the event, we’re revealing snippets of content you can look forward to at this amazing event. Today’s track spotlight is focused on the brand new Brand Booster track, which features at the Brands x Ads x Games summit happening alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto. Our speakers will analyse the success stories, failures and opportunities where brands meet the growing games industry.

To find out how you can take your brand to the next level, make sure you’ve booked your ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto! Tickets are currently available at our Mid-Term rate, but hurry as these discounts end at midnight this Tuesday (June 28th).

Keep on reading to find out more about what the Brand Booster track is all about.

Brand Booster: July 7th

16:20 - Launching this brand new track is a session with Conclify / Indium Play CEO Yiota Bouboureka and Walking Squid Advisory founder Kay Gruenwoldt on how you can engage consumers through gaming.

16:40 - Next up is a delightful solo session brought to you by Dimoso CEO and founder Jacki Vause detailing the brand story from mobile games to the metaverse.

17:00 - Rounding off this track is a speed panel on why you should be investing your marketing money into the games industry. This panel features Steel Media CEO Chris Games, HyprMX VP of business development Chris Lam, Zynga head of global brand partnerships Gabrielle Heyman, iLogos Game Studios board member Svitlana Sergiichuk, and Vapour Games co-founder Rajeev Varma.

Book your ticket to Toronto now

There’s no time like now to buy your ticket to Toronto! Our sophisticated meeting scheduling platform has just gone live, so you can now start booking meetings ahead of time and building your conference schedule. We have both virtual and in-person tickets available, and you can get them both at a reduced price with our Mid-Term offer. This can save you up to CAD$220, so don’t wait up! It’s only available for a limited time, be sure to take advantage of it while you still can and book your ticket before time runs out.