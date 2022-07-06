Interactive Ontario opens Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto

Kicking off the next two days in style, Lucie Lalumière, president and CEO of Interactive Ontario, joined Steel Media potentate Chris James in opening the first Pocket Gamer Connects conference in Toronto, with a strong pitch for why Toronto may be the location of the next boom in the wider games industry.

Lalumière stated: “We have what it takes to boom. Experienced, diverse talent, and we dominated the Indie Game Awards. We are successful not just in talent, but business support and industry incentives.

“We’re also the national leader in terms of innovative indies in Ontario. We are creating one of the leading tech hubs and we want you to be a part of it.”

Her enthusiasm is supported by, with Ontario housing 15,000 tech companies, with 5,200 startups and the most games companies in all Canadian provinces. This includes megaliths including Microsoft, Twitter, and Google and the deeply encouraging flourishing of the indie scene across Ontario.

PG Connects Toronto will see over 800 digital and live attendees across 420 companies sharing their expertise and experience across a range of talks and the meeting platform.

Stay with PocketGamer.biz for live updates on the conference across the next two days.