News

Interactive Ontario opens Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto

President and CEO Lucie Lalumière joins Steel Media’s Chris James in opening the first Pocket Games Connects conference in Toronto

Interactive Ontario opens Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto
By , Editor

Kicking off the next two days in style, Lucie Lalumière, president and CEO of Interactive Ontario, joined Steel Media potentate Chris James in opening the first Pocket Gamer Connects conference in Toronto, with a strong pitch for why Toronto may be the location of the next boom in the wider games industry.

Lalumière stated: “We have what it takes to boom. Experienced, diverse talent, and we dominated the Indie Game Awards. We are successful not just in talent, but business support and industry incentives.

“We’re also the national leader in terms of innovative indies in Ontario. We are creating one of the leading tech hubs and we want you to be a part of it.”

Her enthusiasm is supported by, with Ontario housing 15,000 tech companies, with 5,200 startups and the most games companies in all Canadian provinces. This includes megaliths including Microsoft, Twitter, and Google and the deeply encouraging flourishing of the indie scene across Ontario.

PG Connects Toronto will see over 800 digital and live attendees across 420 companies sharing their expertise and experience across a range of talks and the meeting platform.

Stay with PocketGamer.biz for live updates on the conference across the next two days.


Tags:
Khai Trung Le
Khai Trung Le
Editor

Unlike many of the stalwart hands at Steel Media, Khai joins PocketGamer.biz fresh to both the games media and the wider games industry. There is much to learn, and he wants you onboard that journey.

Related Articles

News Jul 6th, 2022

InMobi: Explore modern monetisation, with mediation, in-game advertising and audio ads

News Jul 5th, 2022

Pollen VC: "User acquisition costs remain stubbornly high"

News Jul 4th, 2022

Solsten: Keep your thinking "human-centric" if you want Web3 to flourish

1 News Jul 1st, 2022

Gameloft Toronto: Reaching new users is as important as retention and monetisation

News Jun 30th, 2022

Google shares their secrets on how stability issues affect your app's success

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies