TikTok launches HTML5 games with Voodoo, Nitro and more

TikTok has launched a selection of mini games within the app in a collaborative effort with multiple mobile game developers, which can be discovered for play via creators’ videos.

When posting a video on TikTok, creators on ByteDance's platform are able to add access to games via the "Add Link" option, previously leading solely to the third-party integration tool TikTok Jump.

Getting into gaming

The new gaming pilot, which launched weeks ago according to TechCrunch, has partners including Vodoo, Lotem, Nitro Games, FRVR and Aim Lab.

As for the new HTML5 games themselves, the current list comprises:

Tap the Difference by Lotem

Peek a Who by Nitro

Space Destroyer by Nitro

Basketball FRVR by FRVR

Influencer Run by Voodoo

Pride Run by Voodoo

Mr. Aim Lab’s Nightmare by Aims Labs

When TikTok creators include a link to a game, it now appears as a clickable item on their videos that users are then able to play. And whilst this pilot has not been officially announced yet, a spokesperson did confirm to TechCrunch that testing began "in various global markets" some weeks ago. Games featured are not monetised at present and for now, the pilot is purely aiming to determine the extent to which games can be successfully integrated.

The spokesperson added: "We’re always looking at ways to enrich our platform and regularly test new features and integrations that bring value to our community. Currently, we’re exploring bringing HTML5 games to TikTok through integrations with third-party game developers and studios."

In addition to rumours earlier this year that TikTok was looking to expand into HTML5 games, the platform partnered with Zynga last November to launch Disco Loco 3D together as an exclusive title on the platform.