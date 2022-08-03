Get an exclusive sneak peek at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki’s Blockchain Games NEXT Summit!

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki is going to be one of the most high-value conferences in the Connects series yet, and you’re not going to want to miss out on everything we’ve got in store for you this September.

Europe’s leading games industry conference is returning to the spiritual home of mobile gaming for the first time in two years, and it’s going to be an incredible return. In fact, it’s going to be our biggest conference in the city yet. Over 1,200 games industry professionals are descending upon Helsinki on September 27 to 28 for two days full of networking, endless matchmaking opportunities and hours of wisdom from our superstar speakers that will be leading conversations across a wide variety of topics. There’s no better place to be to be on the cutting edge of the top trends, findings and what you need to know to stay ahead of the curve.

If this wasn’t plenty, we are also running an exclusive summit alongside the conference that all PG Connects Helsinki attendees have complimentary access to. The Blockchain Games NEXT Summit is the perfect opportunity to learn all about the next wave of web3 games technology including blockchain games, NFTs, the metaverse, cryptocurrency and so much more. Today, we’re giving you an exclusive sneak peek into what this unmissable summit has lined up for you over the two days.

Keep on reading to get an exclusive glimpse of what we have lined up for you at the Blockchain Games NEXT Summit at Helsinki, and keep checking back throughout the next few weeks for more exciting speaker announcements!

What’s going on in the Blockchain Games NEXT Summit?

Blockchain, NFT, web3 and the metaverse are undeniably the hottest topics in the gaming space right now and the Blockchain Games Next Summit is designed to provide a space to explore the potential scale of the market and the best way to implement these technologies.

Taking place alongside our established PG Connects Helsinki games conference, you will also have the opportunity to connect with the established games industry as 1,200 professionals gather and network via our bespoke meeting system, expo area and networking fringe events.

Content Sneak Peek

Mapping the Metaverse

The future starts here! Discover the cutting edge of communication and entertainment in this overview of developments in the immersive space. We map the frontiers and reveal essential jumping on points.

Track Highlights:

To infinity and beyond: is there only one metaverse? with Jari Pauna of Supremacy Games

Building the Metaverse Economy with with Derek Lau of Guild of Guardians

A fireside session with the incredible Kelly Vero of Core Games and Marja Konttinen of Decentraland

Mastering the Pivot

Master the art of bringing your game to new platforms, learn to optimise your development process and growing your company to new spaces

Track Highlights:

The multi-platform gamer – understanding the complexity of today’s player with Louise Shorthouse of Ampere Analysis

How to thrive in the migration to cross platform with Jasmin Dancke of Mainframe Industries

NFT Know-how

Non-fungible tokens: how unique digital assets are changing the way people play today

Track Highlights:

When will we see an NFT game reach the top of the gaming charts? with Elina Arponen of Quicksave Interactive

Overcoming the moral panic:challenging the public perception of NFTs

Surfing the Web 3.0

The next frontier of game development! Find out who's shaking up the market and reinventing the way we play games today

Track Highlights:

Building on Blockchain

An introduction to what blockchain means for any developer - with insights into the technology and how crypto works with games

Track Highlights:

A session on how will blockchain revolutionise gaming as we know it

An unmissable session with Sonja Ängeslevä of Phantom Labs

Game Innovators

From indies to triple AAA studios, innovation is everywhere. Find out who's shaking up the market and bringing a fresh perspective to gaming.

Track Highlights:

Talking Sh!t - How to train an AI to respond to insults in games with Eva Vital of Fortis

The indie approach to AAA development with João Eiras Antunes of Massive - A Ubisoft Studio

Don’t take it too seriously: Humor as a narrative strategy with Maiěra Testa of King

