News

Help your game stand out at on the App Stores with the ASO Insights track at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

There’s an art to getting your game ready for the app stores. Learn from the top experts on how to put your game in the spotlight!

Help your game stand out at on the App Stores with the ASO Insights track at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki
By , Events Marketing Executive

Getting your game to stand out on app stores can be tricky as there’s so much competition out there. However there are many ways to put your game front and centre of consumers, and you can learn how to at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki.

September 27th to 28th sees the return of the Pocket Gamer Connects series to Finland, the spiritual home of mobile games, since 2019. The team is artfully orchestrating a conference lineup ready to deliver fantastic content, with over 21 tracks featuring 200 world class speakers.

In the run up to the event, we’ll be highlighting the amazing content that you can expect on these tracks, with today’s spotlight being the ASO Insights track. Our speakers will help you prepare your game to stand out on the app stores, whether it’s Google, Apple or others.

A massive thank you to AppTweak, our incredible track sponsor for helping us bring this track to life. AppTweak is the leading ASO tool driven by data science. AppTweak empowers over 1,700 mobile leaders - such as Amazon, Jam City, Yelp and Adobe - to grow their apps and games with actionable insights in a simple interface. AppTweak’s all-in-one platform offers ASO Intelligence, Ad Intelligence, App Intelligence and Market Intelligence.

ASO Insights: September 27th

13:30 - Kicking off the track is a panel looking at how you can use in-app events to power up your mobile growth strategy. This panel features Dirtybit’s Anette Stalloy, AppTweak’s Simon Thillay and Pixel Federation’s Matej Jurcak.

14:10 - Up next is a session focused on how ASO and retention work together with your games, featuring Phiture’s Sergio Martinez and Agatha Bejan.

14:30 - Rounding on the track, AppTweak’s Simon Thillay leads a session on how you can maximise the efficiency of your custom store pages strategy.

Book your ticket to Helsinki now

Our Helsinki show is coming up sooner than you think, and if you’re looking to have a front seat at these sessions and connect with our incredible speakers, the time to take advantage of our unmissable Mid-Term offer is now.

Enjoy up to £150 off your ticket when you head over to our website and buy your ticket today! This offer is only available for a limited time, so don’t wait up.

Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Events Marketing Executive

Charlie is the Events Marketing Executive at Steel Media Ltd, assisting the marketing team on promoting events such as the Pocket Gamer Connects series, the PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses, Pocket Gamer LaunchPad and beyond. He will play almost every game that catches his eye and enthuses about the esports scene so much that he wrote his dissertation on it.

You can catch him on Twitter @CharlieScowen_ talking about anything gaming, TV or football related whilst also sharing too many memes.

Related Articles

News Feb 14th, 2022

PG Connects London: the evolution of ASO in 2022

Interview Feb 2nd, 2022

Speaker Spotlight: AppTweak's Simon Thillay on essential App Store Optimisation trends in 2022

News Aug 30th, 2022

Optimise your user acquisition experience with the UA Update track at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

News Feb 11th, 2021

PGC Digital: Making lasting changes to company culture

News Feb 8th, 2021

PGC Digital: Bringing ASO and user acquisition together