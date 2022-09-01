Help your game stand out at on the App Stores with the ASO Insights track at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

Getting your game to stand out on app stores can be tricky as there’s so much competition out there. However there are many ways to put your game front and centre of consumers, and you can learn how to at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki.

September 27th to 28th sees the return of the Pocket Gamer Connects series to Finland, the spiritual home of mobile games, since 2019. The team is artfully orchestrating a conference lineup ready to deliver fantastic content, with over 21 tracks featuring 200 world class speakers.

In the run up to the event, we’ll be highlighting the amazing content that you can expect on these tracks, with today’s spotlight being the ASO Insights track. Our speakers will help you prepare your game to stand out on the app stores, whether it’s Google, Apple or others.

A massive thank you to AppTweak, our incredible track sponsor for helping us bring this track to life. AppTweak is the leading ASO tool driven by data science. AppTweak empowers over 1,700 mobile leaders - such as Amazon, Jam City, Yelp and Adobe - to grow their apps and games with actionable insights in a simple interface. AppTweak’s all-in-one platform offers ASO Intelligence, Ad Intelligence, App Intelligence and Market Intelligence.

ASO Insights: September 27th

13:30 - Kicking off the track is a panel looking at how you can use in-app events to power up your mobile growth strategy. This panel features Dirtybit’s Anette Stalloy, AppTweak’s Simon Thillay and Pixel Federation’s Matej Jurcak.

14:10 - Up next is a session focused on how ASO and retention work together with your games, featuring Phiture’s Sergio Martinez and Agatha Bejan.

14:30 - Rounding on the track, AppTweak’s Simon Thillay leads a session on how you can maximise the efficiency of your custom store pages strategy.

