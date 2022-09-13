News

Learn to navigate your way through the latest Web 3.0 has to offer at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

As we journey to the next frontier of game development, find out who’s shaking up the market and reinventing the way we play games today

By , Events Marketing Executive

The next frontier of game development is here, who’s leading the way? Find out at the Blockchain Games Next Summit taking place at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki.

September 27th to 28th sees the return of the Pocket Gamer Connects series to Finland, with a new addition to the conference schedule. We’ve been busy curating a lineup ready to deliver fantastic content, with 21 tracks featuring 200 expert speakers.

In the run up to the event, we’ll be highlighting the amazing content that you can expect on these tracks, with today’s spotlight being Surfing the Web 3.0. Our speakers will discuss who are the movers and shakers reinventing the way we play games today.

Surfing the Web 3.0: September 27th

15:00 - Kicking off the track is GAMEE’s Jan Gemrich looking at how building games changed with Web3 technology.

15:20 - Up next is Quicksave Interactive’s Elina Arponen sharing lessons learned from publishing a Web3 game.

15:40 - Rounding off the track is Core Game’s Kelly Vero with a fireside chat with Decentraland’s Marja Konttinen about the movement of players, users and contributors from consoles to the metaverse and everything you want to know about Web3, games and the future of the internet.

Book your ticket to Helsinki now

Our Helsinki show is coming up sooner than you think, and if you’re looking to have a front seat at these sessions and connect with our incredible speakers, the time to book your ticket is now.

Charlie Scowen
Events Marketing Executive

Charlie is the Events Marketing Executive at Steel Media Ltd, assisting the marketing team on promoting events such as the Pocket Gamer Connects series, the PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses, Pocket Gamer LaunchPad and beyond. He will play almost every game that catches his eye and enthuses about the esports scene so much that he wrote his dissertation on it.

You can catch him on Twitter @CharlieScowen_ talking about anything gaming, TV or football related whilst also sharing too many memes.

