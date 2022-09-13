Learn to navigate your way through the latest Web 3.0 has to offer at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

The next frontier of game development is here, who’s leading the way? Find out at the Blockchain Games Next Summit taking place at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki.

September 27th to 28th sees the return of the Pocket Gamer Connects series to Finland, with a new addition to the conference schedule. We’ve been busy curating a lineup ready to deliver fantastic content, with 21 tracks featuring 200 expert speakers.

In the run up to the event, we’ll be highlighting the amazing content that you can expect on these tracks, with today’s spotlight being Surfing the Web 3.0. Our speakers will discuss who are the movers and shakers reinventing the way we play games today.

Surfing the Web 3.0: September 27th

15:00 - Kicking off the track is GAMEE’s Jan Gemrich looking at how building games changed with Web3 technology.

15:20 - Up next is Quicksave Interactive’s Elina Arponen sharing lessons learned from publishing a Web3 game.

15:40 - Rounding off the track is Core Game’s Kelly Vero with a fireside chat with Decentraland’s Marja Konttinen about the movement of players, users and contributors from consoles to the metaverse and everything you want to know about Web3, games and the future of the internet.

