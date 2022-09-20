News

Zynga opens new headquarters in San Mateo

The new offices were designed to optimise the company’s hybrid Connected Workplace model

Zynga has announced the opening of its new headquarters in San Mateo, California, having moved from its previous location in San Francisco.

The new offices were designed with the company’s hybrid Connected Workplace model in mind, optimising the employees’ ability to maintain a positive work-life balance. The 62 thousand square foot office was built with a layout that encourages collaboration, including hardware and technology to allow for collaboration between departments and studios around the globe.

“This new office space is designed to connect our people, teams, and communities with the flexibility they need to thrive while doing their best work,” said Zynga vice president of workplace experience Ken Stuart.

“Connected Workplace reformulates how we are making Zynga a great place to work today and in the future.”

Bigger isn't better

The new office is smaller than the company’s previous headquarters in San Francisco’s design district, which stood at 668 thousand square feet – a difference of 48 thousand square feet.

Although the new offices are designed more specifically for Zynga’s purposes, it should be noted that there could be other factors at play. An assessment showed that the previous location was valued at $540 million in 2016, with analysts estimating that the company was worth around $500 million during this time. The company’s initial struggles with transferring from Facebook to mobile saw the company’s stock price change drastically, dropping from $10 a share in 2011 to $2 in 2016, with the workforce shrinking from 3000 to 1700 during this period.

Zynga has managed to significantly bounce back, being named one of the best places to work in the Bay Area of San Francisco earlier this year, and being the subject of one of the largest video game company acquisitions earlier this year when Take-Two acquired the company for $12.7 billion.

Last week, Zynga closed its acquisition of Israeli mobile growth and app store optimisation platform Storemaven.


