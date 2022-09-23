News

Learn the ins and outs of financial management at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

The very best speakers will share practical advice on creating financial security and success for your business next week

At next week’s Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki you will learn the ins and outs of financial management with the CFO Insider track.

The return of our Helsinki event takes place next week on September 27th and 28th, and it’s shaping up to be our biggest show in the region by all metrics. We’ve put together an incredible lineup where 1,500 industry attendees can learn from 200 expert speakers on 21 tracks.

As we’ve led up to the event, we’ve highlighted each of our conference tracks, with today being no different. Today’s showcase is the CFO Insider track, where our speakers will share their practical advice and insights on creating financial security and success for your business.

A massive thank you to our track sponsors Pollen VC who have made this track possible. Pollen VC provides flexible lines of credit to mobile app and game developers, enabling you to borrow up to 4x your monthly revenues on a simple, transparent interest rate basis. They enable you to unlock the value trapped in your platform receivables (AR) and also in your existing marketing cohorts, giving you an elastic line of credit that flexes in line with your business growth. Capital can be rapidly reinvested back into user acquisition to help growth without solely relying on dilutive venture capital funding.

September 27th: CFO Insider

14:50 - Pollen VC’s Martin Macmillan kicks off the track with a focused session on how to measure and compare financial returns on UA spend.

15:10 - Get top insights from mobile gaming CFOs about how to navigate the current economic climate. This panel features Martin Macmillan, Umami Games’ Riley Andersen, Fingersoft’s Markus Vahtola, Sandsoft’s Henri Holm and Play Ventures Anton Backman.

Book your ticket to Helsinki now

Our Helsinki show is coming up sooner than you think, and if you’re looking to have a front seat at these sessions and connect with our incredible speakers, the time to book your ticket is now.

