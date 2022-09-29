Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2022 was our biggest show in the region yet – catch up on what you missed

Our triumphant return to the spiritual home of mobile gaming was our biggest show yet in the city of Helsinki in all metrics, and these two incredible days full of brilliant insights and hundreds of new connections wouldn’t have been possible without our phenomenal attendees. Whether you joined us virtually or in-person, thank you for joining us and giving us such a warm welcome back to Helsinki, and thank you for making this our biggest and best show in Helsinki yet!

We welcomed 1,550 attendees from over 700+ companies, making it our biggest show in Helsinki yet by all metrics and a more triumphant return than we could’ve ever imagined!

This live show was the 35th instalment of our Connects conference series and once again took place at the largest cultural centre in Finland, The Cable Factory, on September 27th to 28th. We welcomed a whopping 1,550 attendees from over 700+ companies, making it our biggest show in Helsinki yet by all metrics and a more triumphant return than we could’ve ever imagined!

We learned from over 200 top speakers from all over the world representing global leading brands such as EA, Rovio, King, Tencent, Huawei, Space Ape Games, Decentraland and many, many more as they graciously shared their cutting-edge insights and forward-gazing wisdom with us. The showroom was bustling with companies showcasing their goods and services with our attendees. We had more attendees, more exhibitors, more developers and publishers present than ever before. It was a truly remarkable two days, and it wouldn’t have been possible without our attendees, our world-class speakers and the trailblazing brands that joined us. A massive thank you to all of you!

Two jam-packed days to remember

If you were one of the 1,550 attendees at our Helsinki show, either in-person or as a virtual attendee, then you know that it was a jam-packed, insights-filled two day experience. Our return to Helsinki was our biggest and best in all metrics, and we couldn’t be prouder of the way it turned out. We welcomed 1,550 attendees total from over 700+ companies from all around the world and 56 different countries. 70% of our fantastic attendees was made up by the lifeblood of the game industry, brilliant gamemakers. We heard from 200 world-renowned speakers, and over 50+ exhibitors were present on the showfloor. It was truly a formidable representation of the games industry at large all under one roof.

It takes a village, and the massive success of PG Connects Helsinki is only possible with the incredible support of our sponsors. Thank you so much to our platinum sponsors Agora, AppsFlyer, App Gallery and our gold sponsors AppLovin, Xsolla, Digital Turbine, TransPerfect Gaming Solutions, Freeverse, Moloco, SHAREIt, AudioMob, AdJoe, Meta, Kwalee, Pangle, Data.ai, Unity and Liftoff for all your support in making this event possible. Thank you to all the other incredible brands that helped bring our biggest ever Helsinki show to life, we couldn’t do it without you!

Our biggest show in Helsinki to date

The ‘games industry family’ feeling is particularly strong here – Finland has always been the spiritual heart of the mobile games industry and we saw that in full effect this week. Dave Bradley, COO of Steel Media

Steel Media COO Dave Bradley expressed gratitude for the feeling of community felt in the Helsinki show, and for the incredibly warm welcome back from the Finnish games industry. “Huge congratulations and thank-yous are due to the 1,550 people who made Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki a success this week.

It’s a thrill to see the Cable Factory full of people again after the pandemic break and the generous support of our sponsors, speakers, staff and volunteers ensured another welcoming event. There’s always a unique vibe to Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki and it’s heartwarming to see that a couple of years away hasn’t dimmed that.

The ‘games industry family’ feeling is particularly strong here – Finland has always been the spiritual heart of the mobile games industry and we saw that in full effect this week. But not just mobile: web3 and metaverse, PC and VR/AR, everybody came out to connect. Whether you were there as a developer, an investor, an advertising expert, a tool maker, media, publisher or another essential part of the ecosystem, we’re confident knowledge was shared, glasses were raised, and business connections were made.

Live events are definitely back, and we’re already making plans for our return to Helsinki in 2023. Kiitos!"

What’s next for PG Connects?

Can’t get enough of PG Connects and need to know what’s coming up next? Don’t stress! We’ve got plenty of incredible live event opportunities lined up for you just around the corner. If you’re looking to make the most of the high-value opportunities presented by our unmissable conferences, we have some amazing news for you.

This November 12 to 13, we’re returning to the MENA region at the heart of Jordan for the second time ever at an all-new location for PG Connects right on the shore of the Dead Sea. Early Bird pricing is still available for this show for a super limited time, so if you don’t want to miss taking part of this elevated experience in the glorious, historic city of Amman and secure the best deal possible, head over to the Eventbrite and book your ticket now.

You’ll want to whip out your 2023 calendars for our next one! This January 23 to 24, our flagship Connects conference is returning to London. Don’t miss signing up to our biggest and most popular conference, we’re featuring all-new track themes and future-gazing business content. Be the earliest of birds, you can secure your ticket now and save hundreds!

Want to get involved?

There is no better place than Pocket Gamer Connects events to share your wealth of knowledge with the games community at large, and we would like to extend the invitation for renowned producers, developers, executives and leaders in the space to lead a session on a topic they’re passionate about and have expertise in at our upcoming shows. If you think you might be a fit and this sounds like something you’d love to do at our upcoming conferences, complete our speaker submission form or get in touch with sophie.atkin@steelmedianetwork.com direct to discuss further!

Additionally, if you’re looking to put your brand in front of the global mobile games industry, you can discuss our varied sponsorship opportunities or other ways to get involved with our b2b sales team. Please contact lisa.bisset@steelmedianetwork.com or chris@steelmedia.co.uk for more details.